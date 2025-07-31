White House Says Donald Trump Deserves Nobel Peace Prize For Global Ceasefire Deals

MENAFN - Live Mint) White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt touted Trump's tariff threats as a foreign policy tool used to force ceasefire agreements between a number of conflicting countries, a technique she said makes the President deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize.

“The President has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia , Israel and Iran , Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan , Serbia and Kosovo and Egypt and Ethiopia,” Leavitt said, adding a White House estimate that Trump has brokered an average of one peace deal or cease fire per month since his presidency began.

Nobel Peace Prize push gains momentum

Trump and a number of congressional Republicans have pushed for the President to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his foreign policy agenda. Trump told reporters in late June that a number of his accomplishments in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pakistan are worthy of the prestigious award.

Leavitt, touting Trump's peace talks, pushes for Nobel Peace prize, continued:“It's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace prize.”

Ukraine war pledge remains unfulfilled

Trump is yet to follow through on his campaign-trail promise of ending the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, a feat he repeatedly said would be accomplished on "day one" of his presidency.

| Trump open to Kim Jong Un meeting despite North Korea's warning on denuclearizat