Genoa Community Hospital Provides Notice Of Data Security Incident

GENOA, Neb., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genoa Community Hospital/LTC aka Genoa Medical Facilities ("Genoa") is providing notice of a recent data security incident that may have involved personal and/or protected health information. Genoa takes the privacy and security of all information within its possession very seriously. Genoa has sent notice of this incident to potentially affected individuals and provided resources to assist them.

In March 2025, Genoa learned of unusual activity involving one employee email account. In response, Genoa immediately initiated an investigation, which learned that some emails within the account could have been accessed or acquired by an unauthorized individual. Genoa thereafter undertook a comprehensive review to identify all individuals whose information could have been involved and gather contact information needed to provide notice, which efforts concluded on July 8, 2025.

Based on the review of the potentially affected data, the following information could have been involved in the incident: name, date of birth, Social Security number or other government ID number, financial account information, medical treatment or diagnosis information, and/or health insurance information. Of note, not all information was involved for all individuals. Genoa is not aware of any misuse of the potentially affected data.

As soon as Genoa discovered this incident, it took the steps described above and took steps to further enhance the security of its email environment. Genoa has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm Central Time, excluding holidays, and can be reached at (866) 819-5406.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for Genoa. Genoa deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

SOURCE Genoa Community Hospital/LTC aka Genoa Medical Facilities

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED