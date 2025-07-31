Solidsafetm Responds To Global Battery Recall Wave
LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMX (Better Mobile Xperience) today announced SolidSafeTM , a new line of magnetic battery packs built with solid-state battery cells to significantly reduce the risk of fire, overheating, or catastrophic failure. The launch comes at a time when traditional lithium-ion and polymer batteries are facing growing safety concerns with over 1.7 million battery packs recalled globally since March 2025 and airlines are tightening restrictions significantly.
SolidSafeTM features a solid-state design that eliminates most of the flammable liquid electrolyte found in lithium-ion and polymer batteries resulting in a safer, fire resistant, power bank that still delivers fast charging in a slim, travel-ready form. The lineup includes three battery models (5K, 10K, and 10K with microSD expansion) and two charging docks (3-bay and 5-bay).
“Power banks shouldn't be the riskiest thing in your bag,” said Daniel Chin , co-founder of BMX.“With global recalls rising and new airline rules taking shape, SolidSafe TM offers a safer alternative that cuts fire risks while maintaining performance.”
Key Features:
- Solid-state battery design – Slashes flammable liquid content to reduce fire risk Up to 2× longer lifespan than standard lithium chemistries 15W Qi magnetic wireless charging – Snap-on, fast charging USB-C in/out – Up to 30W for fast charging Color LCD display – Battery %, charge speed Built-in USB-C lanyard cable – Your charging cable always with you Premium finish – Launches in Titanium Black, with limited editions to follow
Early Backers can choose from the following batteries and get up to 50% off MSRP .
- SolidSafeTM 5K – Ultra-slim, everyday carry. (Early Bird: $39 / MSRP: $79) SolidSafeTM 10K – Extra capacity for long day. (Early Bird: $59 / MSRP: $99) SolidSafeTM 10K+ microSD– For extra storage. (Early Bird: $79 / MSRP: $129) 3-bay or 5-bay Charging Dock (Free when backing 3 or 5 units)
About BMX
BMX (Better Mobile Xperience) was built by the team behind Hyper, the brand that redefined mobile accessories on Kickstarter. With over 40 years of combined experience and multiple million-dollar launches, BMX is back with mobile gear that's faster, safer, and smarter. Learn more at .CONTACT: Media Contact Barry Miller Co-Founder, Head of Marketing ... +1 224 343 0413
