MICRON INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Micron Technology, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Micron on January 9, 2025 with a Class Period from September 28, 2023 to December 18, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Micron have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for Micron's products in consumer markets, especially the Company's NAND products, had significantly deteriorated; (ii) accordingly, Defendants had overstated the extent to which demand for Micron's products had recovered, particularly in consumer markets and for its NAND products, and/or had overstated the sustainability of demand for such products, as well as the normalization of inventory for such products; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

