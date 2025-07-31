Tareen Dermatology's Careers In Medicine Event Inspires Future Healthcare Professionals

Careers in Medicine event delivers an inspiring experience for over 130 attendees, fostering future healthcare leaders

ROSEVILLE, Minn., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tareen Dermatology hosted this year's Careers in Medicine event on July 30 at its Roseville clinic, welcoming over 130 attendees and fostering connections with nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving access to STEM fields. Young women from Project Diva International, Girls Inc. Eureka!, and various community groups were in attendance, eager to explore opportunities in healthcare.

Careers in Medicine night at Tareen Dermatology - groups rotated through interactive stations, gaining insight into suturing techniques, pathology, lasers, aesthetics, and patient care.

Event attendees learning how to properly label medications at Tareen Dermatology's Careers in Medicine.

Tareen Dermatology providers hosting an engaging medical trivia challenge for event attendees.

Young women and girls connecting with various healthcare professionals at Careers in Medicine.

Event attendees participating in a pipetting challenge.

During the event, Founder and Medical Director, Dr. Mohiba Tareen, emphasized the importance of representation, stating, "When young women see themselves in healthcare leadership roles, it empowers them to become changemakers and inspires a new generation to drive meaningful progress in the healthcare field."

The Careers in Medicine event showcased an exciting array of activities designed to encourage participants to learn more about the healthcare field. Attendees enjoyed fast-paced medical trivia, a pipetting challenge, learned how to tie tourniquets, and opportunities to connect with healthcare professionals and engage in meaningful discussions, showcasing the mission to introduce young women to various career paths in medicine. This year, Tareen Dermatology also introduced a new digital education hub so that attendees and people who are not able to attend can further their learning at their own time.

"This is how we help build the future of medicine," shared Cheryl Davis, the chief operating officer at Tareen Dermatology. "We're committed to creating opportunities and providing mentorship that gives bright, motivated students the chance to explore their potential, especially for those who haven't traditionally had access to these pathways."

In addition to the event, Tareen Dermatology is offering a scholarship program for high school juniors and seniors, providing $1,000 to support their educational journey. Students are encouraged to apply online by visiting tareendermatology .

Careers in Medicine is one of the many initiatives hosted by Tareen Dermatology to support the mission of preparing and uplifting the next generation of healthcare professionals. In addition to this event, Tareen Dermatology's Gap Year Program has helped over 100 future physicians, PAs, and advanced practice providers gain hands-on experience alongside top dermatologists, with many returning to mentor others. Together, these initiatives empower young individuals to build meaningful careers in healthcare.

Visit tareendermatology or follow along on social media for more information on how it's preparing and uplifting the next generation of healthcare professionals.

About Tareen Dermatology

Tareen Dermatology is a premier dermatology practice dedicated to providing comprehensive skin care solutions. With over 30 board-certified providers, the practice focuses on patient-centered care and offers a wide range of services tailored to meet each patient's unique needs. Tareen Dermatology is committed to using the latest advancements in dermatological science to ensure the best possible outcomes for skin health.

