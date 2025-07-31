25-033 Media Advisory - City Of Carson Fam Fest

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Release #25-033 Contact: ...July 31, 2025MEDIA ADVISORYWhat: City of Carson Fam FestWhen: Saturday, August 23, 2025Where: Stevenson Park17400 Lysander DriveCarson, CA 90746Time: 12:00 p.m.The City of Carson proudly invites the community to Fam Fest-a free, family-friendly celebration featuring an exciting lineup of live music, entertainment, food vendors, and activities for all ages.The star-studded lineup features headline performances by Grammy-recognized songwriter and Billboard chart-topper Charles Jenkins, known for hits like "Awesome" and "War," and powerhouse vocalist Roman Collins, a Top 12 finalist on Season 22 of American Idol, celebrated for his soulful sound and electrifying stage presence. Hosting the event is special guest emcee Aundrae Russell of KJLH Radio, a beloved voice in gospel and R&B radio. The festival will also showcase dynamic acts including DW3, Tatiana Tate, Nick Miller, Pastor Johnteris Tate and Unified, and The Block.Families can look forward to a dedicated Adventure Zone for kids, while guests of all ages can enjoy food vendors, interactive activities, and good vibes throughout the day. VIP cabanas are available for reservation through August 15 and include food, snacks, and light refreshments for up to 10 guests. Reserve today by emailing ... or calling Stevenson Park at (310) 631-2252.Additional parking is available at Cal State Dominguez Hills Lot 4B, with shuttle service running every 15 minutes between the lot and Stevenson Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.For the safety and comfort of all attendees, no pets, BBQ grills, canopies, EZ-ups, or umbrellas/equipment over 36 inches will be permitted.For more information, contact the Community Services Department at (310) 233-4880.###

