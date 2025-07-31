Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
M-Tron Industries, Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 12, 2025 And Host Conference Call On August 13, 2025


2025-07-31 06:31:04
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ORLANDO, Fla., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) ("Mtron" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based supplier of radio frequency components and solutions to the aerospace & defense, avionics and space industries, will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Mtron's press release will be available on the Investor Relations website at href="" target="_blank" mtro .

Mtron will also host a conference call on Wednesday August 13, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results. To access the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

Toll Free Dial-in Number:

(800) 715-9871

Toll Dial-in Number:

+1 (646) 307-1963

Conference ID:

4709075

An archive will be available after the call on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of Mtron's website at .

About Mtron

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Mtron

