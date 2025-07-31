M-Tron Industries, Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 12, 2025 And Host Conference Call On August 13, 2025
Toll Free Dial-in Number:
(800) 715-9871
Toll Dial-in Number:
+1 (646) 307-1963
Conference ID:
4709075
An archive will be available after the call on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of Mtron's website at .
About Mtron
M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit .
SOURCE Mtron
