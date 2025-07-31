Louisiana Fish Fry Appoints Joe Tuza As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're thrilled to welcome Joe as the new CEO of Louisiana Fish Fry," said Daniel Penn, Managing Director at MidOcean Partners, majority owner of LFF. "Joe's appointment as CEO marks a strategic milestone for the business. Leveraging Joe's proven leadership and significant operating experience will allow LFF to catalyze its next chapter of strategic growth as we continue to build on the brand's rich legacy and recent momentum."

Joe brings more than 30 years of experience in the food and consumer products industries, with a strong track record of brand development, leadership, innovation, and growth. Most recently, he served as Chief Growth Officer at Sauer Brands, where he was responsible for driving revenue and margin growth across a broad portfolio of brands such as Duke's Mayonnaise, Mateo's Salsa and Kernel Season's. Prior to Sauer, Joe served in a variety of senior leadership roles at blue-chip companies including T. Marzetti, Del Monte, StarKist, and Nestlé Purina.

"I'm honored to join Louisiana Fish Fry and help build on its well-established heritage and reputation for quality," said Joe. "This is a brand with deep roots, a passionate consumer following, and an exciting portfolio of authentic Louisiana-inspired food products. I look forward to working with the talented team here to expand our impact and bring great-tasting food to more tables across the country."

About Louisiana Fish Fry

Louisiana Fish Fry is a leading manufacturer and distributor of Louisiana-inspired food products founded in 1982 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. With origins rooted in a local seafood and produce market, the company has grown into a trusted national brand known for delivering bold, authentic Cajun-style flavors to kitchens across the country. Its product offerings include batters and coatings, seasonings, seafood boils, sauces, marinades, entrée mixes, and more. All products are proudly made in the USA, with operations based in Baton Rouge. LFF was acquired by MidOcean Partners in 2021. For more information, visit: .

About MidOcean Partners

MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity, alternative credit, and structured equity. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean Private Equity has targeted investments in high-quality middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit was launched in 2009 and currently manages a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and customized separately managed accounts. For more information, visit: .

Louisiana Fish Fry Media:

The Door

[email protected]

MidOcean Media:

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

914-552-4281

SOURCE Louisiana Fish Fry Products