Careerbuilder + Monster Closes Sale Transactions With BOLD, Iron Corp U.S. Inc., And Partnerone

Transactions Maximize Value for Stakeholders and Supports Continuity for Clients and Employees

Concludes Company's Court-Supervised Sale Process Under Chapter 11

CHICAGO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerBuilder + Monster (the "Company") today announced the successful closing of its previously announced sale transactions with BOLD, Iron Corp U.S. Inc., and PartnerOne.

As part of the transactions:



BOLD , a global career-technology company focused on transforming work lives, has acquired the Company's job board business, retained the rights to the Monster and CareerBuilder brands, and extended employment offers to at least 350 globally distributed Company employees;



Iron Corp U.S. Inc., an affiliate of a large privately-held investment company, has acquired Monster Media Properties; and

PartnerOne , a global technology leader and one of the fastest growing enterprise software groups in the world, with a proven track record of acquiring and growing government software companies, has acquired Monster Government Solutions.

"With the close of these transactions, we are ushering in a new phase for our businesses, our employees, and our clients," said Jeff Furman, CEO of CareerBuilder + Monster. "These transactions maximize value, preserve jobs and also place our businesses in the hands of strong, experienced owners. I'm incredibly proud of our team for navigating this process with focus and resilience, and deeply grateful to our clients and partners for their continued trust and support."

Advisors

Latham & Watkins LLP and Richards Layton & Finger, PA are serving as legal counsel, PJT Partners is serving as investment banker, and AlixPartners is serving as financial advisor to CareerBuilder + Monster.

About CareerBuilder + Monster

CareerBuilder + Monster is a global talent marketplace and workforce solutions leader, combining over 50 years of expertise and the legacy of two trusted brands to connect the right people with the right jobs. With innovative digital, social, and mobile solutions powered by proprietary data and insights, CareerBuilder + Monster helps employers find, hire, and onboard exceptional talent while empowering job seekers to build skills and pursue meaningful careers in a rapidly evolving world of work. CareerBuilder + Monster is committed to making workplaces happier, more productive, and future ready.

Media Contacts

Aaron Palash / Carleigh Roesler / Jenna Shinderman

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

SOURCE CareerBuilder + Monster

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED