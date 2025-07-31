Newmark Arranges Sale Of Trophy Dallas Office Tower, The Link At Uptown

Transaction is the Largest for an Office Property in Dallas Year-to-Date1

DALLAS, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK ) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the Company has arranged the $218 million sale of The Link at Uptown, a recently delivered Class AA office tower in the Uptown submarket of Dallas, Texas. Vice Chairmen Chris Murphy , Robert Hill and Gary Carr and Director Austin Sheahan arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller, Kaizen Development Partners. Newmark Executive Vice Chairman and Head of International Capital Markets Alex Foshay also supported the transaction, which marks a new high sales price paid for the Dallas-Fort Worth area this year. The sale comes less than three weeks following the previous high watermark that was set through a Newmark-led sale process for Sterling Plaza .

The buyer is Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ ), a real estate investment trust headquartered in Atlanta.

"This transaction is a resounding endorsement for Dallas-Fort Worth and a clear indicator of the market's strength," said Murphy. "The outcome achieved here underscores investor conviction for best-in-class office and is a testament to the exceptional quality of the product delivered by our client, Kaizen. We look forward to the continued stewardship and success that The Link will experience under the new ownership of Cousins, one of the most respected and successful public REITs in the world today."

Built in 2021 and featuring a luxury compilation of amenities and technology, the 25-story Link at Uptown totals 292,000 square feet with unobstructed, panoramic views in all directions. The property includes a diverse tenant base that spans multiple industries, with notable occupants including Houlihan Lokey, PMG and McGuireWoods. All of the property's leases were signed post-pandemic, with significant opportunity for future rent growth.

The Link at Uptown's office space is located above an amenity floor featuring a customer lounge, fitness and conference centers, and outdoor terrace with activity lawn. The trophy tower further benefits from its irreplaceable location in the center of Dallas' finest hotels, residences, restaurants and entertainment.

Dallas-Fort Worth continues to demonstrate nation-leading growth and resiliency, ranking first in projected employment and population growth through 2026. With the strongest post-pandemic job recovery, a top-three national return-to-office rate, and consistent rent and absorption gains, DFW remains one of the most dynamic and competitive U.S. metros for business and talent.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK ), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of over $2.8 billion. As of March 31, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from 165 offices with approximately 8,100 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk or follow @newmark .

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

1 By sales price, according to Newmark Research and Real Capital Analytics

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED