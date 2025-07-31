AES Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results On Track To Deliver On 2025 Guidance And Long-Term Targets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance without unreasonable effort.
|
2
|
Pre-tax effect of Production Tax Credits, Investment Tax Credits, and depreciation tax deductions allocated to tax equity investors, as well as the tax benefit recorded from tax credits retained or transferred to third parties.
|
3
|
Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EPS and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EPS to Diluted EPS for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance without unreasonable effort.
|
4
|
Losses recognized on the commencement of sales-type leases primarily relate to the exclusion of the value of Investment Tax Credits from the fair value of the renewable asset.
|
5
|
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance without unreasonable effort.
|
6
|
Pre-tax effect of Production Tax Credits, Investment Tax Credits, and depreciation tax deductions allocated to tax equity investors, as well as the tax benefit recorded from tax credits retained or transferred to third parties.
|
7
|
Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EPS and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EPS to Diluted EPS for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance without unreasonable effort.
|
8
|
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance without unreasonable effort.
|
9
|
Pre-tax effect of Production Tax Credits, Investment Tax Credits, and depreciation tax deductions allocated to tax equity investors, as well as the tax benefit recorded from tax credits retained or transferred to third parties.
|
10
|
Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EPS and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EPS to Diluted EPS for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance without unreasonable effort.
About AES
The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES ) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit .
Safe Harbor Disclosure
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to future earnings, growth and financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES' current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Forecasted financial information is based on certain material assumptions. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding accurate projections of future interest rates, commodity price and foreign currency pricing, continued normal levels of operating performance and electricity volume at our distribution companies and operational performance at our generation businesses consistent with historical levels, as well as the execution of PPAs, conversion of our backlog and growth investments at normalized investment levels, and rates of return consistent with prior experience.
Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Important factors that could affect actual results are discussed in AES' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks discussed under Item 1A: "Risk Factors" and Item 7: "Management's Discussion & Analysis" in AES' 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Readers are encouraged to read AES' filings to learn more about the risk factors associated with AES' business. AES undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except where required by law.
Any Stockholder who desires a copy of the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 11, 2025 with the SEC may obtain a copy (excluding the exhibits thereto) without charge by addressing a request to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, The AES Corporation, 4300 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22203. Exhibits also may be requested, but a charge equal to the reproduction cost thereof will be made. A copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at .
Website Disclosure
AES uses its website, including its quarterly updates, as channels of distribution of Company information. The information AES posts through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following AES' press releases, quarterly SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive e-mail alerts and other information about AES when you enroll your e-mail address by visiting the "Subscribe to Alerts" page of AES' Investors website. The contents of AES' website, including its quarterly updates, are not, however, incorporated by reference into this release.
|
THE AES CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
|
Revenue:
|
|
Non-Regulated
|
$ 1,922
|
|
$ 2,070
|
|
$ 3,863
|
|
$ 4,302
|
Regulated
|
933
|
|
872
|
|
1,918
|
|
1,725
|
Total revenue
|
2,855
|
|
2,942
|
|
5,781
|
|
6,027
|
Cost of Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Regulated
|
(1,607)
|
|
(1,671)
|
|
(3,268)
|
|
(3,404)
|
Regulated
|
(795)
|
|
(718)
|
|
(1,619)
|
|
(1,451)
|
Total cost of sales
|
(2,402)
|
|
(2,389)
|
|
(4,887)
|
|
(4,855)
|
Operating margin
|
453
|
|
553
|
|
894
|
|
1,172
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(49)
|
|
(66)
|
|
(126)
|
|
(141)
|
Interest expense
|
(352)
|
|
(389)
|
|
(694)
|
|
(746)
|
Interest income
|
70
|
|
88
|
|
139
|
|
193
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
(5)
|
|
(9)
|
|
(13)
|
|
(10)
|
Other expense
|
(295)
|
|
(84)
|
|
(347)
|
|
(122)
|
Other income
|
31
|
|
21
|
|
38
|
|
56
|
Gain on disposal and sale of business interests
|
70
|
|
1
|
|
69
|
|
44
|
Asset impairment reversals (expense)
|
154
|
|
(38)
|
|
105
|
|
(84)
|
Foreign currency transaction gains (losses)
|
(28)
|
|
38
|
|
(38)
|
|
30
|
Other non-operating expense
|
(10)
|
|
-
|
|
(10)
|
|
-
|
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES AND EQUITY
|
39
|
|
115
|
|
17
|
|
392
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
(167)
|
|
35
|
|
(184)
|
|
51
|
Net equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates
|
(22)
|
|
3
|
|
(56)
|
|
(12)
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
(150)
|
|
153
|
|
(223)
|
|
431
|
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable stock of
|
55
|
|
123
|
|
174
|
|
277
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION
|
$ (95)
|
|
$ 276
|
|
$ (49)
|
|
$ 708
|
Decrease (increase) in redemption value of redeemable stock of subsidiaries
|
(10)
|
|
6
|
|
(10)
|
|
-
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON
|
$ (105)
|
|
$ 282
|
|
$ (59)
|
|
$ 708
|
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON
|
$ (0.15)
|
|
$ 0.40
|
|
$ (0.08)
|
|
$ 1.01
|
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON
|
$ (0.15)
|
|
$ 0.39
|
|
$ (0.08)
|
|
$ 0.99
|
DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING
|
712
|
|
713
|
|
712
|
|
713
|
THE AES CORPORATION
|
Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Information
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(in millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
REVENUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renewables SBU
|
$ 644
|
|
$ 619
|
|
$ 1,310
|
|
$ 1,262
|
Utilities SBU
|
954
|
|
896
|
|
1,963
|
|
1,769
|
Energy Infrastructure SBU
|
1,306
|
|
1,462
|
|
2,626
|
|
3,071
|
New Energy Technologies SBU
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Corporate and Other
|
43
|
|
40
|
|
79
|
|
73
|
Eliminations
|
(92)
|
|
(75)
|
|
(197)
|
|
(148)
|
Total Revenue
|
$ 2,855
|
|
$ 2,942
|
|
$ 5,781
|
|
$ 6,027
|
THE AES CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
December 31,
|
|
(in millions, except share
and per share data)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 1,350
|
|
$ 1,524
|
Restricted cash
|
763
|
|
437
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $54 and $52, respectively
|
1,865
|
|
1,646
|
Inventory
|
647
|
|
593
|
Prepaid expenses
|
132
|
|
157
|
Other current assets, net of allowance of $2 and $0, respectively
|
1,532
|
|
1,612
|
Current held-for-sale assets
|
31
|
|
862
|
Total current assets
|
6,320
|
|
6,831
|
NONCURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $9,311 and $8,701, respectively
|
34,727
|
|
33,166
|
Investments in and advances to affiliates
|
1,091
|
|
1,124
|
Debt service reserves and other deposits
|
88
|
|
78
|
Goodwill
|
345
|
|
345
|
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $472 and $426, respectively
|
2,050
|
|
1,947
|
Deferred income taxes
|
402
|
|
365
|
Loan receivable, net of allowance of $20 and $0, respectively
|
800
|
|
-
|
Other noncurrent assets, net of allowance of $22 and $20, respectively
|
2,719
|
|
2,917
|
Noncurrent held-for-sale assets
|
-
|
|
633
|
Total noncurrent assets
|
42,222
|
|
40,575
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 48,542
|
|
$ 47,406
|
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE STOCK OF SUBSIDIARIES, AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 1,663
|
|
$ 1,654
|
Accrued interest
|
277
|
|
256
|
Accrued non-income taxes
|
292
|
|
249
|
Supplier financing arrangements
|
621
|
|
917
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
1,109
|
|
1,246
|
Recourse debt
|
990
|
|
899
|
Non-recourse debt
|
2,727
|
|
2,688
|
Current held-for-sale liabilities
|
-
|
|
662
|
Total current liabilities
|
7,679
|
|
8,571
|
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Recourse debt
|
4,802
|
|
4,805
|
Non-recourse debt
|
21,752
|
|
20,626
|
Deferred income taxes
|
1,635
|
|
1,490
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
2,812
|
|
2,881
|
Noncurrent held-for-sale liabilities
|
-
|
|
391
|
Total noncurrent liabilities
|
31,001
|
|
30,193
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
Redeemable stock of subsidiaries
|
2,179
|
|
938
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
THE AES CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Common stock ($0.01 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 859,711,007 issued and
|
9
|
|
9
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
6,070
|
|
5,913
|
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|
(79)
|
|
293
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(836)
|
|
(766)
|
Treasury stock, at cost (147,788,192 and 148,635,718 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31,
|
(1,795)
|
|
(1,805)
|
Total AES Corporation stockholders' equity
|
3,369
|
|
3,644
|
NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
|
4,314
|
|
4,060
|
Total equity
|
7,683
|
|
7,704
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE STOCK OF SUBSIDIARIES, AND EQUITY
|
$ 48,542
|
|
$ 47,406
|
THE AES CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
(in millions)
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (150)
|
|
$ 153
|
|
$ (223)
|
|
$ 431
|
Adjustments to net income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortization, and accretion of AROs
|
354
|
|
315
|
|
691
|
|
633
|
Emissions allowance expense
|
76
|
|
24
|
|
178
|
|
71
|
Loss (gain) on realized/unrealized derivatives
|
86
|
|
(64)
|
|
71
|
|
(137)
|
Loss on commencement of sales-type leases
|
199
|
|
72
|
|
208
|
|
67
|
Gain on disposal and sale of business interests
|
(70)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(69)
|
|
(44)
|
Impairment expense (reversals)
|
(144)
|
|
38
|
|
(95)
|
|
84
|
Loss on realized/unrealized foreign currency
|
24
|
|
78
|
|
24
|
|
78
|
Deferred income tax expense (benefit), net of tax credit transfers allocated to AES
|
139
|
|
36
|
|
149
|
|
258
|
Tax credit transfers allocated to noncontrolling interests
|
212
|
|
26
|
|
212
|
|
26
|
Other
|
100
|
|
(313)
|
|
220
|
|
(210)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
|
125
|
|
(7)
|
|
26
|
|
(239)
|
(Increase) decrease in inventory
|
(1)
|
|
(41)
|
|
(29)
|
|
31
|
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
29
|
|
94
|
|
198
|
|
133
|
(Increase) decrease in other assets
|
57
|
|
138
|
|
75
|
|
47
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
(119)
|
|
(75)
|
|
(116)
|
|
(160)
|
Increase (decrease) in income tax payables, net and other tax payables
|
1
|
|
(137)
|
|
(82)
|
|
(464)
|
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
|
58
|
|
56
|
|
83
|
|
74
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
976
|
|
392
|
|
1,521
|
|
679
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(1,332)
|
|
(1,685)
|
|
(2,586)
|
|
(3,833)
|
Acquisitions of business interests, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
|
(108)
|
|
(16)
|
|
(112)
|
|
(73)
|
Proceeds from the sale of business interests, net of cash and restricted cash sold
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5
|
|
11
|
Sale of short-term investments
|
19
|
|
393
|
|
52
|
|
534
|
Purchase of short-term investments
|
(18)
|
|
(460)
|
|
(36)
|
|
(604)
|
Contributions and loans to equity affiliates
|
-
|
|
(29)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(50)
|
Purchase of emissions allowances
|
(195)
|
|
(35)
|
|
(234)
|
|
(91)
|
Other investing
|
34
|
|
(6)
|
|
30
|
|
(118)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(1,600)
|
|
(1,838)
|
|
(2,882)
|
|
(4,224)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings under the revolving credit facilities
|
941
|
|
2,262
|
|
2,128
|
|
4,003
|
Repayments under the revolving credit facilities
|
(1,947)
|
|
(1,545)
|
|
(2,398)
|
|
(2,582)
|
Commercial paper borrowings (repayments), net
|
(188)
|
|
(29)
|
|
67
|
|
690
|
Issuance of recourse debt
|
-
|
|
950
|
|
800
|
|
950
|
Repayments of recourse debt
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(774)
|
|
-
|
Issuance of non-recourse debt
|
1,039
|
|
1,667
|
|
2,332
|
|
3,798
|
Repayments of non-recourse debt
|
(731)
|
|
(1,811)
|
|
(1,490)
|
|
(2,726)
|
Payments for financing fees
|
(28)
|
|
(44)
|
|
(49)
|
|
(75)
|
Purchases under supplier financing arrangements
|
250
|
|
222
|
|
567
|
|
708
|
Repayments of obligations under supplier financing arrangements
|
(234)
|
|
(539)
|
|
(862)
|
|
(1,055)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
(254)
|
|
(105)
|
|
(338)
|
|
(128)
|
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
|
201
|
|
71
|
|
274
|
|
97
|
Sales to noncontrolling interests
|
893
|
|
198
|
|
1,138
|
|
323
|
Issuance of preferred shares in subsidiaries
|
444
|
|
-
|
|
452
|
|
-
|
Dividends paid on AES common stock
|
(125)
|
|
(122)
|
|
(250)
|
|
(238)
|
Payments for financed capital expenditures
|
(14)
|
|
(12)
|
|
(21)
|
|
(19)
|
Other financing
|
(102)
|
|
(10)
|
|
(114)
|
|
13
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
145
|
|
1,153
|
|
1,462
|
|
3,759
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(4)
|
|
(28)
|
|
(5)
|
|
(43)
|
(Increase) decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of held-for-sale businesses
|
118
|
|
(86)
|
|
66
|
|
(13)
|
Total increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(365)
|
|
(407)
|
|
162
|
|
158
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning
|
2,566
|
|
1,980
|
|
2,039
|
|
1,990
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending
|
$ 2,201
|
|
$ 1,573
|
|
$ 2,201
|
|
$ 2,148
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash payments for interest, net of amounts capitalized
|
$ 331
|
|
$ 411
|
|
$ 598
|
|
$ 765
|
Cash payments for income taxes, net of refunds
|
74
|
|
141
|
|
134
|
|
209
|
SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncash contributions from noncontrolling interests
|
$ 212
|
|
$ 25
|
|
$ 254
|
|
$ 25
|
Receivable for proceeds from the sale of Dominican Republic Renewables
|
100
|
|
-
|
|
100
|
|
-
|
Noncash recognition of new operating and financing leases
|
18
|
|
56
|
|
78
|
|
180
|
Noncash distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
45
|
|
-
|
|
45
|
|
-
|
Initial recognition of contingent consideration for acquisitions
|
11
|
|
5
|
|
11
|
|
14
|
Conversion of Corporate Units to shares of common stock
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
838
|
Liabilities derecognized upon completion of remaining performance obligation for sale of Warrior Run receivables
|
-
|
|
273
|
|
-
|
|
273
THE AES CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED PTC AND ADJUSTED EPS
We define EBITDA as earnings before interest income and expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and accretion of AROs. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of NCI and interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and accretion of AROs of our equity affiliates, adding back interest income recognized under service concession arrangements, and excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses pertaining to derivative transactions, equity securities, and financial assets and liabilities measured using the fair value option; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses, and costs due to the early retirement of debt or troubled debt restructuring, and (f) costs directly associated with a major restructuring program, including, but not limited to, workforce reduction efforts. We define Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes as Adjusted EBITDA, adding back the pre-tax effect of Production Tax Credits ("PTCs"), Investment Tax Credits ("ITCs"), and depreciation tax deductions allocated to tax equity investors, as well as the tax benefit recorded from tax credits retained or transferred to third parties.
The GAAP measure most comparable to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes is net income. We believe that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes better reflect the underlying business performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA is the most relevant measure considered in the Company's internal evaluation of the financial performance of its segments. Factors in this determination include the variability due to unrealized gains or losses pertaining to derivative transactions, equity securities, or financial assets and liabilities remeasurement, unrealized foreign currency gains or losses, losses due to impairments, strategic decisions to dispose of or acquire business interests, retire debt, or implement restructuring initiatives, and the variability of allocations of earnings to tax equity investors, which affect results in a given period or periods. In addition, each of these metrics represent the business performance of the Company before the application of statutory income tax rates and tax adjustments, including the effects of tax planning, corresponding to the various jurisdictions in which the Company operates. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes should not be construed as alternatives to net income, which is determined in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (150)
|
|
$ 153
|
|
$ (223)
|
|
$ 431
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
167
|
|
(35)
|
|
184
|
|
(51)
|
Interest expense
|
352
|
|
389
|
|
694
|
|
746
|
Interest income
|
(70)
|
|
(88)
|
|
(139)
|
|
(193)
|
Depreciation, amortization, and accretion of AROs
|
354
|
|
315
|
|
691
|
|
633
|
EBITDA
|
$ 653
|
|
$ 734
|
|
$ 1,207
|
|
$ 1,566
|
Less: Adjustment for noncontrolling interests and redeemable stock of
|
(253)
|
|
(182)
|
|
(387)
|
|
(346)
|
Less: Income tax expense (benefit), interest expense (income) and
|
45
|
|
28
|
|
81
|
|
62
|
Interest income recognized under service concession arrangements
|
14
|
|
16
|
|
29
|
|
33
|
Unrealized derivatives, equity securities, and financial assets and
|
133
|
|
(53)
|
|
132
|
|
(138)
|
Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains)
|
4
|
|
12
|
|
(3)
|
|
3
|
Disposition/acquisition losses
|
126
|
|
62
|
|
167
|
|
19
|
Impairment losses (reversals)
|
(87)
|
|
23
|
|
(54)
|
|
49
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt and troubled debt restructuring
|
4
|
|
18
|
|
12
|
|
50
|
Restructuring costs
|
42
|
|
-
|
|
88
|
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
$ 681
|
|
$ 658
|
|
$ 1,272
|
|
$ 1,298
|
Tax attributes
|
376
|
|
191
|
|
562
|
|
419
|
Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes (2)
|
$ 1,057
|
|
$ 849
|
|
$ 1,834
|
|
$ 1,717
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
The allocation of earnings and losses to tax equity investors from both consolidated entities and equity affiliates is removed from Adjusted EBITDA. NCI also excludes amounts allocated to preferred shareholders during the construction phase before a project becomes operational, as this is akin to a financing arrangement.
|
(2)
|
Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes includes the impact of the share of the ITCs, PTCs, and depreciation deductions allocated to tax equity investors under the HLBV accounting method and recognized as Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable stock of subsidiaries on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. It also includes the tax benefit recorded from tax credits retained or transferred to third parties. The tax attributes are related to the Renewables and Utilities SBUs.
|
|
We define Adjusted PTC as pre-tax income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation excluding gains or losses of the consolidated entity due to (a) unrealized gains or losses pertaining to derivative transactions, equity securities, and financial assets and liabilities measured using the fair value option; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits, and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses, and costs due to the early retirement of debt or troubled debt restructuring; and (f) costs directly associated with a major restructuring program, including, but not limited to, workforce reduction efforts. Adjusted PTC also includes net equity in earnings of affiliates on an after-tax basis adjusted for the same gains or losses excluded from consolidated entities.
We define Adjusted EPS as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses pertaining to derivative transactions, equity securities, and financial assets and liabilities measured using the fair value option; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and the tax impact from the repatriation of sales proceeds, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses, and costs due to the early retirement of debt or troubled debt restructuring; and (f) costs directly associated with a major restructuring program, including, but not limited to, workforce reduction efforts.
The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted PTC is income from continuing operations attributable to AES. The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted EPS is diluted earnings per share from continuing operations. We believe that Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS better reflect the underlying business performance of the Company and are considered in the Company's internal evaluation of financial performance. Factors in this determination include the variability due to unrealized gains or losses pertaining to derivative transactions, equity securities, or financial assets and liabilities remeasurement, unrealized foreign currency gains or losses, losses due to impairments, and strategic decisions to dispose of or acquire business interests, retire debt, or implement restructuring initiatives, which affect results in a given period or periods. In addition, for Adjusted PTC, earnings before tax represents the business performance of the Company before the application of statutory income tax rates and tax adjustments, including the effects of tax planning, corresponding to the various jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS should not be construed as alternatives to income from continuing operations attributable to AES and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which are determined in accordance with GAAP.
The Company reported diluted loss per share of $0.15 and $0.08 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. The Company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.39 and $0.99 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. For purposes of measuring earnings per share under U.S. GAAP, income available to AES common stockholders is reduced by increases in the carrying amount of redeemable stock of subsidiaries to redemption value and increased by decreases in the carrying amount to the extent they represent recoveries of amounts previously reflected in the computation of earnings per share. While the adjustment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 decreased earnings per share and the adjustment for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased earnings per share, neither adjustment impacted Net income on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. For purposes of computing Adjusted EPS, the Company excluded the adjustment to redemption value from the numerator. The table below reconciles the income available to AES common stockholders used in GAAP diluted earnings per share to the income from continuing operations used in calculating the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EPS.
|
Reconciliation of Numerator Used for Adjusted EPS
|
Three months ended June 30, 2025
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2025
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
Loss
|
|
Shares
|
|
$ per Share
|
|
Loss
|
|
Shares
|
|
$ per Share
|
GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss available to The AES Corporation common stockholders
|
$ (105)
|
|
712
|
|
$ (0.15)
|
|
$ (59)
|
|
712
|
|
$ (0.08)
|
Add back: Adjustment to redemption value of redeemable stock of
|
10
|
|
-
|
|
0.02
|
|
10
|
|
-
|
|
0.01
|
NON-GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE BEFORE EFFECT OF
|
$ (95)
|
|
712
|
|
$ (0.13)
|
|
$ (49)
|
|
712
|
|
$ (0.07)
|
Restricted stock units
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
NON-GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
|
$ (95)
|
|
714
|
|
$ (0.13)
|
|
$ (49)
|
|
713
|
|
$ (0.07)
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Numerator Used for Adjusted EPS
|
Three months ended June 30, 2024
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2024
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
Income
|
|
Shares
|
|
$ per Share
|
|
Income
|
|
Shares
|
|
$ per Share
|
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income available to The AES Corporation common stockholders
|
$ 282
|
|
713
|
|
$ 0.39
|
|
$ 708
|
|
713
|
|
$ 0.99
|
Add back: Adjustment to redemption value of redeemable stock of
|
(6)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
$ 276
|
|
713
|
|
$ 0.39
|
|
$ 708
|
|
713
|
|
$ 0.99
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Six Months
|
|
Six Months
|
|
|
Net of
|
Per Share
|
|
Net of
|
Per Share
|
|
Net of
|
Per Share
|
|
Net of
|
Per Share
|
|
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net
|
$ (95)
|
$ (0.13)
|
|
$ 276
|
$ 0.39
|
|
$ (49)
|
$ (0.07)
|
|
$ 708
|
$ 0.99
|
|
Add: Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing
|
148
|
|
|
(67)
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
(86)
|
|
|
Pre-tax contribution
|
$ 53
|
|
|
$ 209
|
|
|
$ 95
|
|
|
$ 622
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized derivatives, equity securities, and
|
$ 133
|
$ 0.18
|
(2)
|
$ (53)
|
$ (0.07)
|
(3)
|
$ 128
|
$ 0.19
|
(4)
|
$ (138)
|
$ (0.19)
|
(5)
|
Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains)
|
4
|
-
|
|
12
|
0.01
|
|
(3)
|
-
|
|
3
|
-
|
|
Disposition/acquisition losses
|
125
|
0.18
|
(6)
|
62
|
0.08
|
(7)
|
167
|
0.23
|
(8)
|
19
|
0.03
|
(9)
|
Impairment losses (reversals)
|
(87)
|
(0.12)
|
(10)
|
23
|
0.03
|
(11)
|
(54)
|
(0.08)
|
(12)
|
49
|
0.08
|
(13)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt and troubled debt
|
6
|
0.01
|
|
20
|
0.03
|
(14)
|
16
|
0.02
|
|
54
|
0.07
|
(15)
|
Restructuring costs
|
42
|
0.06
|
(16)
|
-
|
-
|
|
88
|
0.12
|
(17)
|
-
|
-
|
|
Less: Net income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
0.33
|
(18)
|
|
(0.09)
|
(19)
|
|
0.37
|
(20)
|
|
(0.09)
|
(19)
|
Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS
|
$ 276
|
$ 0.51
|
|
$ 273
|
$ 0.38
|
|
$ 437
|
$ 0.78
|
|
$ 609
|
$ 0.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
NCI is defined as Noncontrolling Interests.
|
(2)
|
Amount primarily relates to remeasurement of our investment in 5B of $48 million, or $0.07 per share, net unrealized derivative losses at the Energy Infrastructure SBU of $38 million, or $0.05 per share, and unrealized derivative losses on commodities at AES Clean Energy of $33 million, or $0.05 per share.
|
(3)
|
Amount primarily relates to unrealized gains on foreign currency derivatives at Corporate of $34 million, or $0.05 per share, and unrealized gains on cross currency swaps in Brazil of $25 million, or $0.03 per share.
|
(4)
|
Amount primarily relates to remeasurement of our investment in 5B of $48 million, or $0.07 per share, net unrealized derivative losses at the Energy Infrastructure SBU of $46 million, or $0.06 per share, and unrealized derivative losses on commodities at AES Clean Energy of $17 million, or $0.02 per share.
|
(5)
|
Amount primarily relates to net unrealized derivative gains at the Energy Infrastructure SBU of $59 million, or $0.08 per share, unrealized gains on foreign currency derivatives at Corporate of $37 million, or $0.05 per share, and unrealized gains on cross currency swaps in Brazil of $28 million, or $0.04 per share.
|
(6)
|
Amount primarily relates to day-one losses on commencement of sales-type leases at AES Clean Energy Development of $149 million, or $0.21 per share, partially offset by gain on sale of Dominican Republic Renewables of $45 million, or $0.06 per share.
|
(7)
|
Amount primarily relates to day-one losses at commencement of sales-type leases at AES Renewable Holdings of $63 million, or $0.09 per share.
|
(8)
|
Amount primarily relates to day-one losses on commencement of sales-type leases at AES Clean Energy Development of $149 million, or $0.21 per share, and AES Renewable Holdings of $9 million, or $0.01 per share, and losses on remeasurement of contingent consideration at AES Clean Energy of $12 million, or $0.02 per share, partially offset by gain on sale of Dominican Republic Renewables of $45 million, or $0.06 per share.
|
(9)
|
Amount primarily relates to day-one losses at commencement of sales-type leases at AES Renewable Holdings of $63 million, or $0.09 per share, and the loss on partial sale of our ownership interest in Amman East and IPP4 in Jordan of $10 million, or $0.01 per share, partially offset by a gain on dilution of ownership in Uplight due to its acquisition of AutoGrid of $52 million, or $0.07 per share.
|
(10)
|
Amount primarily relates to the derecognition of the valuation allowance on a loan receivable accounted for under ASC 310 and the elimination of estimated costs to sell at Mong Duong of $127 million, or $0.18 per share, after reclassification to held and used, partially offset by impairments at AES Clean Energy of $29 million, or $0.04 per share.
|
(11)
|
Amount primarily relates to impairment at AES Brasil of $12 million, or $0.02 per share.
|
(12)
|
Amount primarily relates to the derecognition of the valuation allowance on a loan receivable accounted for under ASC 310 and the elimination of estimated costs to sell at Mong Duong of $127 million, or $0.18 per share, after reclassification to held and used, partially offset by impairments at AES Clean Energy of $54 million, or $0.08 per share, and at Mong Duong of $9 million, or $0.01 per share.
|
(13)
|
Amount primarily relates to impairment at Mong Duong of $22 million, or $0.03 per share, and impairment at AES Brasil of $12 million, or $0.02 per share.
|
(14)
|
Amount primarily relates to losses incurred at AES Andes due to early retirement of debt of $16 million, or $0.02 per share.
|
(15)
|
Amount primarily relates to losses incurred at AES Andes due to early retirement of debt $29 million, or $0.04 per share, and costs incurred due to troubled debt restructuring at Puerto Rico of $20 million, or $0.03 per share.
|
(16)
|
Amount primarily relates to impairments at AES Clean Energy Development that were the result of the Company-wide restructuring program of $38 million, or $0.05 per share.
|
(17)
|
Amount primarily relates to severance costs associated with the Company-wide restructuring program of $50 million, or $0.07 per share, and impairments at AES Clean Energy Development that were the result of the Company's restructuring program of $38 million, or $0.05 per share.
|
(18)
|
Amount primarily relates to income tax expense associated with the day-one losses on commencement of sales-type leases at AES Clean Energy Development of $95 million, or $0.13 per share, impairments at AES Clean Energy Development of $50 million, or $0.07 per share, remeasurement and downward adjustment of our investment in 5B of $28 million, or $0.04 per share, the selldown of AES Ohio of $13 million, or $0.02 per share, and net unrealized derivative losses at Integrated Energy of $18 million, or $0.03 per share.
|
(19)
|
Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the tax over book investment basis differences related to the AES Brasil held-for-sale classification of $59 million, or $0.08 per share, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
|
(20)
|
Amount primarily relates to income tax expense associated with the day-one losses on commencement of sales-type leases at AES Clean Energy Development of $95 million, or $0.13 per share, impairments at AES Clean Energy Development of $57 million, or $0.08 per share, severance costs related to the Company-wide restructuring program of $23 million, or $0.03 per share, remeasurement and downward adjustment of our investment in 5B of $28 million, or $0.04 per share, net unrealized derivative losses at Integrated Energy of $19 million, or $0.03 per share, and the selldown of AES Ohio of $13 million, or $0.02 per share.
|
The AES Corporation
|
Parent Financial Information
|
Parent only data: last four quarters
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
4 Quarters Ended
|
Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent
|
June 30, 2025
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
Subsidiary distributions(1) to Parent & QHCs
|
$ 1,706
|
$ 1,447
|
$ 1,603
|
$ 1,424
|
Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs
|
75
|
32
|
30
|
80
|
Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent
|
$ 1,781
|
$ 1,479
|
$ 1,633
|
$ 1,504
|
Parent only data: quarterly
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent
|
June 30, 2025
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
Subsidiary distributions1 to Parent & QHCs
|
$ 557
|
$ 230
|
$ 715
|
$ 204
|
Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs
|
44
|
3
|
28
|
-
|
Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent
|
$ 601
|
$ 233
|
$ 743
|
$ 204
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
Balance at
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September
|
Parent Company Liquidity( 2)
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
Actual
|
Cash at Parent & Cash at QHCs(3)
|
$ 9
|
$ 151
|
$ 265
|
$ 6
|
Availability under credit facilities
|
2,185
|
1,526
|
1,782
|
335
|
Ending liquidity
|
$ 2,194
|
$ 1,677
|
$ 2,047
|
$ 341
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Subsidiary distributions received by Qualified Holding Companies ("QHCs") excluded from Schedule 1. Subsidiary Distributions should not be construed as an alternative to Consolidated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, which is determined in accordance with US GAAP. Subsidiary Distributions are important to the Parent Company because the Parent Company is a holding company that does not derive any significant direct revenues from its own activities but instead relies on its subsidiaries' business activities and the resultant distributions to fund the debt service, investment and other cash needs of the holding company. The reconciliation of the difference between the Subsidiary Distributions and Consolidated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities consists of cash generated from operating activities that is retained at the subsidiaries for a variety of reasons which are both discretionary and non-discretionary in nature. These factors include, but are not limited to, retention of cash to fund capital expenditures at the subsidiary, cash retention associated with non-recourse debt covenant restrictions and related debt service requirements at the subsidiaries, retention of cash related to sufficiency of local GAAP statutory retained earnings at the subsidiaries, retention of cash for working capital needs at the subsidiaries, and other similar timing differences between when the cash is generated at the subsidiaries and when it reaches the Parent Company and related holding companies.
|
(2)
|
Parent Company Liquidity is defined as cash available to the Parent Company, including cash at qualified holding companies (QHCs), plus available borrowings under our existing credit facility. AES believes that unconsolidated Parent Company liquidity is important to the liquidity position of AES as a Parent Company because of the non-recourse nature of most of AES' indebtedness.
|
(3)
|
The cash held at QHCs represents cash sent to subsidiaries of the company domiciled outside of the US. Such subsidiaries have no contractual restrictions on their ability to send cash to AES, the Parent Company. Cash at those subsidiaries was used for investment and related activities outside of the US. These investments included equity investments and loans to other foreign subsidiaries as well as development and general costs and expenses incurred outside the US. Since the cash held by these QHCs is available to the Parent, AES uses the combined measure of subsidiary distributions to Parent and QHCs as a useful measure of cash available to the Parent to meet its international liquidity needs.
Investor Contact: Susan Harcourt 703-682-1204, [email protected]
Media Contact: Amy Ackerman 703-682-6399, [email protected]
SOURCE The AES CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment