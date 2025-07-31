M.A.P. YOUR HEALTH CHICAGO COUNTDOWNS FLAGSHIP EVENT WITH NEW PARTNERS & RESOURCES FOR NATIONAL CHRONIC DISEASE MOVEMENT

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) your-health-chicago.png" width="300" height="82" alt="M.A.P. Your Health Chicago" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Orange Biomed, Lead Event Sponsor and Founder of the M.A.P. Your Health Movement

Over 18 local healthcare & community orgs lead flagship event of national movement, empowering communities to monitor & manage their risk for chronic diseases

- Yeaseul Park, CEO and Co-Founder of Orange BiomedCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- M.A.P. Your Health -a nationwide campaign aimed at inspiring and empowering community members to monitor their risk factors and prevent chronic disease-is ready to lead its first flagship community health and wellness event series, starting in Chicago, featuring a full schedule of activities with an expanded partnership network and resources for the M.A.P. Your Health Chicago Community Forum & Public Health Resource Fair . Taking place on August 16 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM CT at the Humboldt Park Health Wellness Center, the free event welcomes both in-person attendees and virtual participants nationwide. M.A.P. Your Health and movement was launched in May by Orange Biomed -the inventor of the world's first pocket-sized, microfluidic-based A1C analysis device, dedicated to improving access and accuracy in chronic condition care. Since then, it has recruited over 18 healthcare and community organizations to join and continues to grow. The first in-person session will expand nationwide with additional partners to be announced. New partners include AccentCare, Androlab Inc., Cancer Wellness Center, Chicago Urban League, Common Threads, Grand Smiles, the Illinois Public Health Institute, Kindness Homecare, Inc, and more. Register at .“We are fully ready to kick off our first local event as part of our national movement. It's incredible to see how many leading Chicago organizations have stepped up to join, and the list of partners continues to grow by the day. Thanks to their support, this event is more than educational; it's action-driven, with practical tools that help individuals and families take charge of chronic disease prevention and management,” said Yeaseul Park, CEO and Co-Founder of Orange Biomed.“Our mission is to mobilize communities with real resources and connections, not just in Chicago, but across the country. The strong response to this flagship forum reflects the power and potential of the M.A.P. Your Health movement.”The expanded agenda includes health screenings and other essential sessions to help participants start mapping their health data right away. By strengthening collaborations across healthcare, food access, and insurance, M.A.P. Your Health is building a more inclusive and actionable approach to chronic disease prevention.“This isn't just about awareness, it's about equipping people with the tools, connections, and support they need to take control of their health,“ Park continued. The movement continues to grow with local leaders like the Illinois Public Health Institute, a statewide leader in health policy and community wellness, hosting sessions at the event.The full schedule features Q&A sessions with healthcare experts, yoga and track walking, and all-day health screenings. Attendees can explore interactive resource tables offering practical tools, giveaways, and expert advice, along with healthy food tastings, raffles, and wellness demos. Highlights include featured sessions on topics such as understanding the healthcare landscape, health careers, diabetes prevention, and funding in U.S. healthcare, plus a Spanish-language panel and an“Ask the Endocrinologist” session led by Dr. Adam Stein of Northwestern Medicine, joined by other healthcare professionals and community leaders.The full schedule of activities can be found here: .View the event media kit here:About the“M.A.P. Your Health” CampaignOrange Biomed, in collaboration with local healthcare leaders, is the flagship sponsor of“M.A.P. Your Health”-a nationwide campaign dedicated to empowering communities to monitor and manage their risk factors for chronic diseases.M.A.P. stands for Monitor A1C regularly, Adapt your treatment plan, and Prevent the risk of long-term complications.Through this campaign, Orange Biomed aims to close gaps in care and prevent long-term complications by raising awareness and encouraging individuals to take proactive steps to manage their health, regularly monitor their A1C, and use critical tools and resources to safeguard their long-term well-being.Take action today:About Orange BiomedWith U.S. headquarters in Seattle, WA, Orange Biomed was launched in 2021 by Duke University alumnus Dr. Unghyeon Ko and Yeaseul Park to solve unmet diabetes-focused healthcare needs. The healthcare startup innovates cutting-edge technology for diabetes management, including OBM rapid A1c.The global impact of OBM rapid A1c was recognized in 2024 when the Korean Hospital Association honored it with the prestigious KHF Innovation Award for its revolutionary application of microfluidic technology conducting single-cell analysis.In 2025 and beyond, Orange Biomed is focused on bringing OBM rapid A1c to U.S. patient-oriented healthcare. The company is preparing a 510(k) submission to the FDA for potential over-the-counter (OTC) clearance of its product, followed by a point-of-care (POC) application submission, further expanding access to innovative diabetes care solutions and more.Learn more:

