Biolab Holdings, Inc. Launches Its Largest Clinical Trial To Date Evaluating Human Placental Membrane Products

Study Will Compare Four Amnion-Based Therapies Plus Standard of Care to Standard of Care Alone in Chronic Wound Management

PHOENIX, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLab Holdings, Inc., a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer specializing in regenerative wound care, has initiated its most comprehensive clinical trial to date. The multicenter, prospective, randomized controlled study will evaluate the efficacy of four human placental membrane (HPM) products in combination with standard of care (SOC) compared to SOC alone in the treatment of nonhealing diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) and venous leg ulcers (VLUs).

The trial, formally titled "A Multicenter, Prospective, Randomized Controlled Modified Multi-Platform Trial Assessing the Efficacy of Human Placental Membrane Products and Standard of Care Versus Standard of Care Alone in the Management of Nonhealing Diabetic Foot Ulcers and Venous Leg Ulcers (BIOCAMP)," will enroll 650 subjects across up to 30 clinical sites nationwide.

"This study represents a major milestone in our commitment to advancing wound care through rigorous clinical research," said Dr. Marshall Medley, chief medical officer at BioLab. "By evaluating our full suite of amnion-based products in a real-world setting, we aim to provide clinicians with robust data to guide treatment decisions for patients with chronic wounds."

Participants will be randomized to receive one of four BioLab products-Tri-Membrane WrapTM (HPM-1), Membrane WrapTM (HPM-2), Membrane Wrap-LiteTM (HPM-3), or Membrane Wrap-HydroTM (HPM-4)-in addition to SOC, or SOC alone. Treatments will be applied weekly for up to 12 weeks or until complete wound closure is achieved and confirmed two weeks later. Optional weekly visits will allow for dressing changes in both study arms.

The study is designed to capture real-world clinical outcomes and support the growing body of evidence for the use of placental-derived allografts in chronic wound management.

For more information on BioLab Holdings, Inc. and its regenerative wound care solutions, visit biolabholdings .

About BioLab Holdings, Inc.

BioLab Holdings, Inc. is a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer focused on wound healing and regenerative medicine. Its product portfolio includes Membrane Wrap LiteTM, Tri-Membrane WrapTM, Membrane WrapTM and Membrane Wrap - HydroTM, all derived from human amniotic membrane. These minimally manipulated allografts are designed to preserve the tissue's natural properties and support healing. BioLab is committed to delivering safe, high-quality products through innovation, education and exceptional customer service. Learn more at biolabholdings .

