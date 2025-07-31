Shareholders Who Lost Money On Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately As Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is September 26Nd

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC): (1) between May 19, 2025 and June 3, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”); and/or (2) pursuant and/or traceable to Sable's May 21, 2025 secondary public offering (the“SPO”).

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants represented that Sable Offshore Corp. had restarted oil production off the coast of California when it had not; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Sable's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 26, 2025 .

Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ? :

This illustrious firm , founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Email: ... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis



Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.