Crown Point Announces Resignation Of CEO
Gordon Kettleson, Crown Point's Chairman, said: "On behalf of our Board of Directors and staff, I would like to thank Gabriel for his dedicated service to Crown Point. I look forward to reporting back to shareholders when we have concluded our search for a new CEO."
Crown Point Energy Inc.
About Crown Point
Crown Point is an international oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, incorporated in Canada, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and operating in Argentina. Crown Point's exploration and development activities are focused in four producing basins in Argentina, the Golfo San Jorge basin in the Province of Santa Cruz, the Austral basin in the province of Tierra del Fuego, and the Neuquén and Cuyo (or Cuyana) basins in the province of Mendoza.
