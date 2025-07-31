Little India Restaurant Celebrates 27 Delicious Years With A Free Lunch Buffet Offer At Iconic 6Th Ave. Location

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Little India Restaurant , a beloved fixture in Denver's culinary scene, is proud to celebrate 27 incredible years of spice, flavor, and community. To honor this milestone, the award-winning Indian restaurant is offering a special limited-time promotion at its flagship 6th Avenue location (330 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80203).

From now through August 31, 2025, guests can enjoy an unbeatable deal:

Buy One Adult Lunch Buffet, Get One Free - a $19.99 value!

This offer is available every day from 11 AM to 3 PM, Dine-In only, and is limited to one free buffet per table. It's the perfect excuse to catch up with a friend, treat your coworker, or simply double up on your favorite dishes from Denver's go-to Indian spot.

“It's been an incredible journey, and we couldn't have done it without our amazing community,” said Simeran Baidwan, owner of Little India.“This is our way of saying thank you for 27 unforgettable years!”

Known for its rich, authentic flavors, warm hospitality, and commitment to quality, Little India has remained a Denver favorite across generations. Whether you're a longtime fan or brand new to Indian cuisine, the lunch buffet is a flavorful gateway to the best of Little India, from creamy Chicken Tikka Masala to crisp veggie pakoras and fragrant basmati rice.

Promotion Details:

Valid only at: Little India, 330 E 6th Ave., Denver, CO 80203

Available: Daily, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Offer: Buy One Adult Lunch Buffet, Get One Free ($19.99 value)

Dine-In Only | One coupon per table | Not valid with other offers

Expires: August 31, 2025

Come hungry. Leave happy. And help us celebrate 27 flavorful years at Little India on 6th Ave. - where Denver's love affair with Indian cuisine began.

Simeran Baidwan

Little India Restaurant & Bar

+1 720-341-8444

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.