Altai Announces Filing Of Meeting Materials For Special Meeting Of Shareholders
Shareholders are encouraged to read the Meeting Materials, which have been filed on SEDAR+ and can be viewed at under the Company's profile. The Meeting Materials will be mailed in due course to the Shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based resource company with a producing oil property in Alberta, an exploration gold property in Quebec, and a Canadian investment portfolio comprised of cash and cash equivalents. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .
For further information, please contact:
Kursat Kacira, Chairman & CEO/President
T: (647) 282-8324, E: ...
