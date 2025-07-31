Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pharmacy Profiles Partners With Delaware Pharmacy Society To Provide Credentials Verification Services


2025-07-31 05:32:24
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy Profiles is proud to announce a new partnership with the Delaware Pharmacy Society to deliver comprehensive credentials verification services for pharmacy professionals across the state. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to ensuring the highest standards of professional practice and patient care.

Through this agreement, Delaware Pharmacy Society members will benefit from streamlined access to verified credentials, facilitating pharmacist enrollment in health plan provider networks. The partnership leverages Pharmacy Profiles' robust platform to simplify the verification process and empower pharmacists with trusted, up-to-date credential information.

"We are excited to work with the Delaware Pharmacy Society to support their members and advance the pharmacy profession," said Mark Pilkington, executive director of Pharmacy Profiles. "This partnership reflects our mutual dedication to excellence and innovation in pharmacy practice."

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association

