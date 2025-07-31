Global X Announces Product Updates
|
Fund
|
Ticker
|
CUSIP
|
Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
QDCC
|
37960A461
|
Global X PropTech ETF
|
PTEC
|
37960A594
|
Global X Solar ETF
|
RAYS
|
37960A701
|
Global X Wind Energy ETF
|
WNDY
|
37960A800
|
Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF
|
RATE
|
37960A784
Global X serves as the investment adviser to the suite of ETFs launched by Global X Management Company, Inc. (the "firm"), one of the largest thematic ETF issuers in the world. 2 The firm continues to grow its ETF platform, surpassing $60 billion in assets under management (AUM) in 2025.3
This includes nearly $2 billion in AUM across its fixed income4 and $13.1 billion in AUM for its covered call ETF suites5, reflecting a significant foothold in the space, and the firm remains committed to bringing differentiated new products to market.
Based upon the recommendation of Global X, the Board of Trustees determined on July 31, 2025, that it was in the best interests of the Funds and their shareholders to liquidate each of the Funds. The Funds being liquidated represent less than 0.2% of Global X's assets.6
Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Funds prior to the end of the trading day on Friday, August 22, 2025, and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. The Funds will cease trading at the end of the trading day on Friday, August 22, 2025. The Funds are expected to liquidate on or around Friday, August 29, 2025. Any person holding shares in the Funds as of the liquidation date will receive a cash distribution equal to the net asset value of their shares as of that date. Customary brokerage charges may apply in the event of final liquidation. Global X will bear fees and expenses that may be incurred in connection with the liquidation of the Funds and the distribution of cash proceeds to investors, other than brokerage fees and other related expenses.
About Global X
Global X was founded in 2008. For more than fifteen years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and over $60 billion in assets under management.7 While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Risk Management funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at .
Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $600 billion in assets under management worldwide.8 Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the U.S., Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.
Important Information
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The investable universe of companies in which the Funds invest may be limited. Narrowly focused investments will be more susceptible to factors affecting that sector and subject to more volatility. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume.
Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
Carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses. This and other information can be found in the fund's full or summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at globalxetfs. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to the Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X or Mirae Asset Global Investments.
Media Contact:
Ariel Kouvaras, Sloane PR
212-446-1884
[email protected]
