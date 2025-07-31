Your Black Friday Starts Now: Liquid Web Releases Ecommerce Prep Guide To Maximize Holiday Revenue

During Black Friday, performance isn't a luxury, it's a revenue line.

Post thi

According to the 2024 Adobe Holiday Shopping Report , U.S. holiday ecommerce sales reached $241 billion in 2024, and more than half of consumers were shopping before November. Online stores must act now to stay competitive, avoid downtime, and capitalize on a make-or-break season.

Need hosting that performs under pressure?

Explore scalable, high-performance ecommerce hosting , including managed WooCommerce and Magento hosting solutions, backed by Liquid Web's deep expertise.

Why This Guide Matters

Black Friday and Cyber Week are no longer one-day events. They require months of strategy, technical readiness, and sales optimization to succeed.

"During Black Friday, performance isn't a luxury, it's a revenue line," says Ryan MacDonald, Chief Technology Officer at Liquid Web . "A single second of lag during peak load can derail conversions and cascade into lost customer trust. This guide reflects our 30 years of experience helping ecommerce businesses stay fast, fault-tolerant, and profitable during the most demanding traffic surges of the year."

The Black Friday Success Guide includes:



Month-by-month checklist from summer prep to post-holiday planning

Hosting and infrastructure tips to prevent downtime during traffic surges

Conversion strategies like upselling, bundling, and AI recommendations

Security, compliance, and mobile-readiness insights

Performance KPIs to track and optimize Printable checklist to help teams stay on track

> Don't wait, download the complete guide today.

The Cost of Waiting

In 2024, Cyber Monday alone brought in $13.3 billion in sales, and 54.5 percent of all holiday purchases happened on mobile. The takeaway? Readiness isn't optional, it's urgent.

Whether you're launching your first Black Friday campaign or scaling for your fifth, the Black Friday Success Guide walks you through every key decision from tech stack to marketing calendar.

Start prepping today. Download the free guide: liquidweb/ebooks/black-friday-success-guide/

Liquid Web: Trusted Partner in Ecommerce Success

Whether you're gearing up for your first Black Friday or scaling your store for the fifth straight year, Liquid Web provides the hosting, expertise, and support ecommerce brands rely on. Our managed WooCommerce , Magento , and enterprise hosting solutions are built to help you perform under pressure and convert at scale, especially when it matters most.

To learn more, explore our ecommerce hosting solutions at LiquidWe .

About Liquid Web

As a cornerstone of CloudOne Digital, Liquid Web delivers reliable, secure, and scalable cloud infrastructure tailored to the needs of small businesses, regulated digital enterprises, performance-centric teams, and enterprise backbone institutions. With more than 25 years of proven success, we power mission-critical websites, ecommerce stores, and applications with premium hosting and hands-on support.

Trusted by nearly 200,000 customers worldwide, Liquid Web's global presence and exceptional service make us a partner businesses rely on. Our expert team is available 24/7/365 to ensure performance and peace of mind. Most recently named Best Dedicated Hosting Provider for 2025 by HostAdvice, Liquid Web continues to lead through innovation, trust, and unwavering customer commitment.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Contact Name: Amanda Valle

Title: Global Director

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Liquid Web