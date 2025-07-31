College Course Helps Milton Hershey School Students Earn Credits, And Develop Thoughtful Leadership Skills

HERSHEY, Pa., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Hershey School (MHS) students enrolled in a college-level summer course have a unique opportunity to explore leadership concepts while earning credits for future academic pursuits. More than 20 high school students entering their junior and senior years at MHS are spending six weeks taking an intensive course: Theories of Leadership.

The course, offered to students through a partnership with the University of Pittsburgh College in High School Program, aims to empower students to develop as intentional, authentic, and resilient leaders by cultivating self-awareness, a growth mindset, and the skills needed to inspire, empower, and adapt with integrity. It emphasizes that leadership is learned through effort, reflection, and purposeful action rather than innate talent. Under the guidance of John Karavage, a high school social studies teacher at MHS, students engage with college-level readings, deep reflection exercises, and opportunities to connect the material to their own lives and leadership journeys. Throughout the course, students are encouraged to step outside their comfort zones, embrace discomfort as part of the learning process, and see challenges as essential opportunities for growth.

"The structure of the course emphasizes that true leadership development comes from facing challenges head-on, reflecting honestly, and continually striving to improve rather than avoiding difficulties or giving up when setbacks occur," said Karavage. "We have had some great discussions on unlocking leadership potential by building grit, service, and growth within teams. We have explored concepts like servant and sacrificial leadership, overcoming challenges, and guiding teams through adversity."

Along with their in-person class time and assignments, students participated in special off-campus activities, such as attending a Leadership Program at the Lincoln Leadership Institute in Gettysburg, taking a tour of the White House and the U.S. Capitol, and holding a roundtable discussion with author Dr. Angela Duckworth to discuss one of the required course texts, "Grit: The Power and Passion of Perseverance."

Karavage's hope was for this to be not just a class, but a transformative experience designed to empower students to grow into the strongest versions of themselves.

For senior Eden Newman, Karavage's hope has become a reality. Newman was interested in the course because she has always felt naturally drawn to leadership roles, including working in Student Government and the school's admissions office.

"The course meant more to me than I had expected. The environment was positive and gave me the freedom to grow and shift away from a fixed mindset to consider all perspectives," said Newman. "I never knew about finding my 'why' or what I was passionate about, but after taking this course, I feel ready to make my mark on the world and become the leader I've hoped to be."

"What's been most powerful is watching them go beyond just completing assignments," said Karavage. "They've been engaging deeply with the material, embracing feedback, and even challenging their own assumptions about leadership. The growth I've seen has been incredible. They're locking in on key ideas, pushing themselves, and working hard to apply what they're learning to become more thoughtful, intentional leaders."

Enrolled students can earn three credits from the University of Pittsburgh once they successfully complete the course.

