Shenandoah Telecommunications Appoints Edward H.“Ed” Mckay As President & CEO, Christopher E. French Transitions To New Role As Executive Chairman
Mr. McKay is currently the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (“COO”), a role he has held since July 2021. As COO, he oversees sales, marketing, engineering, operations, information technology, and customer service for the entire organization. A 29-year veteran of the telecommunications industry, Mr. McKay joined Shentel in 2004 after having served in management positions at UUNET and Verizon.
“I am pleased our Board of Directors has unanimously supported Ed to be the next President and CEO of Shentel,” said Mr. French.“As our succession planning process developed over the last five years, it became increasingly clear that Ed is the right person to lead Shentel forward. He has the experience and perspective needed to manage our accelerating growth and continue the Company's long history of innovation and success. These changes will ensure continuity of leadership and strategic direction for our Company and allow our uninterrupted focus on the execution of our strategic plan.”
“I am grateful to the Board of Directors for the opportunity to lead Shentel at this pivotal time and to be able to build on the strong platform for growth we have collectively established under the leadership of Chris and the Board,” said Mr. McKay.“I look forward to continuing my close working relationship with Chris as Executive Chairman and collaborating with the Board. I am excited to continue partnering with the Shentel management team and our dedicated employees to execute on our fiber growth plans and deliver value for our customers and shareholders.”
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,700 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit .
CONTACT:
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Heather K. Tormey
Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer
540-984-5203
...
