Arhaus To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results On August 7, 2025
A live webcast will be available at ir.arhaus.com.
To participate in the live call, dial:
U.S. Toll-Free: (877) 407-3982
International: 1 (201) 493-6780
Conference ID: 13748992
A telephone replay will be available for one week at:
U.S. Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Conference ID: 13748992
A webcast replay will remain available at for approximately 12 months.
About Arhaus
Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 100 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and eCommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit .
Investor Contact:
Tara Louise Atwood
Vice President, Investor Relations
(440) 439-7700
...
