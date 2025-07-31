Authenticom's Management Team Wins 2025 Gold Stevie® Award For Technology Excellence!

The Stevie Awards received 1,500 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 36 nations and territories this year for consideration in a wide range of tech-related categories.

More than 160 professionals from around the world participated in the judging process to determine this year's winners. Judges applauded Authenticom's management team driving significant transformation and innovation within the automotive data technology sector. One judge stated, "Authenticom's management team has driven an impressive transformation by combining product innovation, brand modernization, and a strong cultural foundation-all while staying true to their values of transparency and dealer empowerment. Their ability to scale key products like DealerVault and Record Recharge across a complex, fragmented automotive ecosystem highlights strategic clarity and operational excellence."

Another judge added, "A strong, forward-thinking team driving innovation, cultural alignment, and growth in a traditionally stagnant sector."

"We're incredibly honored to receive this award, which is truly a reflection of the strength and synergy of our management team," said Jason Tryfon, President of Canada, International Operations & Global Business Development at Authenticom. "We've been deliberate in curating a team with complementary skills, shared values, and a collective passion for driving impact. This group leans in daily-challenging one another, supporting one another, and living out our principles of transparency, collaboration, and empowerment. Their ability to execute with clarity and cohesion is what makes this recognition so meaningful."

Authenticom's Chief Product Officer, Chad Rycenga stated, "Scaling innovation in a space as complex as automotive data takes collaboration and clarity, and this recognition highlights the strength of our team."

Drew Williams, Creative Director, International Operations shared, "The trust was always there. What was missing was the brand to reflect it. Building that brand presence alongside an incredible team with that vision has been a defining moment in my career, and this award underscores just how far we've come."

About Authenticom

Authenticom provides secure, Dealer Management Systems (DMS), vendor-neutral data integration and hygiene solutions for the automotive industry through its unified platform, DealerVault. As a one-stop shop, DealerVault enables data management and sharing across more than 100 types of DMS, offering complete visibility, transparency, and control. Record Recharge, integrated with DealerVault, automates cleansing, validation, and compliance. Authenticom supports over 12,500 dealerships and processes more than 10 million records daily, helping OEMs, vendors, partners, and dealers improve efficiency, maintain compliance, and operate with confidence. For more information, visit .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

For media inquiries or more information about Authenticom Inc., please contact:

Dawn Romvari

[email protected]

SOURCE Authenticom, Inc.