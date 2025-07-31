Ambiq Announces Closing Of Its Upsized Initial Public Offering And Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares
BofA Securities and UBS Investment Bank acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company and Stifel acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.
A registration statement relating to the offering of securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 29, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at ... or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by emailing ....
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.
About Ambiq
Ambiq's mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. Ambiq enables its customers to deliver AI compute at the edge where power consumption challenges are the most severe. Ambiq's technology innovations, built on the patented and proprietary subthreshold power optimized technology (SPOT®), fundamentally deliver a multi-fold improvement in power consumption over traditional semiconductor designs. Ambiq has powered over 270 million devices to date.
Contact
IR
Shelton Group
...
+1 972-239-5119
PR
Charlene Wan
VP of Corporate Marketing
...
