Astrotech Subsidiary 1St Detect Announces First Tracer 1000 NTD System Sale In Vietnam

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC), a provider of next generation security screening and detection technologies based on Mass Spectrometry (“Mass Spec”), today announced the first sale and deployment of its TRACER 1000TM Narcotics Trace Detector (“TRACER 1000 NTDTM”) in Vietnam, by way of its subsidiary 1Detect. This milestone marks a significant step in expanding the 1Detect footprint across Southeast Asia and reinforces its commitment to enhancing narcotics trace detection inspection capabilities in global emerging markets.

“This first NTD system in Vietnam demonstrates Astrotech's growing presence in Asia and the increasing trust commercial and critical infrastructure operators are placing in our advanced technology,” said Tom Pickens, CEO of Astrotech Corp.“We are honored to support Vietnam's security modernization efforts with next generation Mass Spec based trace detection and comprehensive library capabilities to deliver the accuracy, breadth and speed needed to counter the global narcotics trade.”

“The global narcotics and explosives trace detection market is estimated at more than $7 billion1 and growing rapidly, driven by a strong demand for innovation as law enforcement and public safety agencies combat an ever growing range of drugs and explosives,” said Pickens.“1st Detect offers a highly differentiated solution that not only provides the precision and reliability of Mass Spec analysis to clearly and accurately identify a substance, but also a virtually unlimited library capability to support the detection of new concerns and threats as they are identified in this fast-evolving marketplace.”

TRACER 1000 NTDTM, designed for confirmatory trace narcotics detection, enables security authorities to detect threats, contraband, and illicit materials with near-zero false alarm rate. 1st Detect's goal is to ensure that detection is future proof and gives authorities confidence in its results due to the highly precise nature of the Mass Spec technology.

Astrotech Corp. remains committed to providing innovative, scalable security solutions to partners across the globe and looks forward to further collaborations in the region.

About 1 st Detect

Based in Austin, Texas, 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market. 1st Detect's explosive and narcotics trace detection feature a simple to use operating system designed specifically for security professionals. The TRACER 1000 ETD® and the TRACER 1000 NTDTM are rugged and portable to support security and detection in a variety of environments.

For information, visit or contact sales@1stdetect.com .

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech (Nasdaq: ASTC) is a mass spectrometry company that creates, operates, and scales innovative businesses through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Each subsidiary leverages Astrotech's core technology to serve specialized markets:



1st Detect develops, manufactures, and markets trace detection systems for security and narcotics screening applications.

AgLAB designs process analyzers tailored to the agriculture industry.

Pro-Control produces solutions for in-situ chemical process control in industrial manufacturing.

BreathTech is advancing a breath analysis platform to detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs) associated with infections and critical health conditions. EN-SCAN, Inc. delivers portable, ruggedized environmental testing solutions that integrate gas chromatography and mass spectrometry for use in challenging field environments.



Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas . To learn more, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, the adverse impact of inflationary pressures, including significant increases in fuel costs, global economic conditions and events related to these conditions, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the middle east, the Company's use of proceeds from the common stock offerings, whether we can successfully complete the development of our new products and proprietary technologies, whether we can obtain the FDA and other regulatory approvals required to market our products under development in the United States or abroad, whether the market will accept our products and services and whether we are successful in identifying, completing and integrating acquisitions, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this document should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. While we do not intend to directly harvest, manufacture, distribute or sell cannabis or cannabis products, we may be detrimentally affected by a change in enforcement by federal or state governments and we may be subject to additional risks in connection with the evolving regulatory area and associated uncertainties. Any such effects may give rise to risks and uncertainties that are currently unknown or amplify others mentioned herein. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company assumes no obligation to correct or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

1