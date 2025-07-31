Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS ) declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2025 in the amount of $0.62 per share of common stock payable on August 21, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2025.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

