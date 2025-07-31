Aspen Aerogels To Participate In August Investor Conferences
Oppenheimer 28 th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference / August 11, 2025 (Virtual)
Ricardo C. Rodriguez, CFO & Treasurer, and Neal Baranosky, Senior Director, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, to be held virtually on Monday, August 11, 2025.
In addition, the conference will feature a virtual Presentation with Messrs. Rodriguez and Baranosky. The Presentation is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the Presentation can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Aspen's website and will be available for one year.
For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative.
Canaccord Genuity 45 th Annual Growth Conference / August 12-13, 2025 (Boston, MA)
Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, CFO & Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at Canaccord Genuity's 45th Annual Growth Conference, to be held at the InterContinental Boston Hotel, Boston, MA, on Tuesday, August 12, and Wednesday, August 13, 2025.
In addition, the conference will feature a Fireside Chat with Messrs. Young and Rodriguez on the afternoon of August 12. The Fireside Chat is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the panel can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Aspen's website and will be available for one year.
For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Canaccord representative.
About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle (“EV”) market. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Aspen is headquartered in Northborough, Mass. For more information, please visit .
Investor Relations Contacts
Neal Baranosky
Phone: (508) 691-1111 x 8
...
Georg Venturatos / Patrick Hall
Gateway Group
...
Phone: (949) 574-386
Legal Disclaimer:
