Blackmer Opens New Military West Coast Service Center

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackmer , part of PSG , a Dover (NYSE: DOV ) company, and a global leader in rotating pumps and reciprocating compressor technologies, today announced the opening of its new Military West Coast Repair Center in San Diego, California. This strategic expansion enhances Blackmer's ability to deliver faster, more localized support to its valued military and marine customers operating on or near the Pacific Coast.

With a legacy of supporting U.S. Navy ships and military installations since before World War II, Blackmer pumps and compressors are known for their safety, reliability and operational excellence. The new San Diego facility joins the company's Military East Coast Repair Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, to form a robust, bi-coastal repair network built to meet the urgent and specialized needs of the U.S. Military.

"Reliable performance is critical to national security and maritime operations," said Sean Roberts, Blackmer Regional Sales & West Coast Repair Center Manager. "Our new San Diego location brings Blackmer-certified OEM repair capabilities and expert knowledge closer to where it's urgently needed, reducing lead times and downtime for our customers."

The Blackmer Military West Coast Repair Center will offer:



Certified OEM rebuilds performed by Blackmer-trained personnel;

Stocked inventory of high-demand components, including liners, rotors / shafts and Class A repair kits;

Operational testing capabilities to ensure mission-ready performance;

Local fleet training to empower military maintenance crews; and Four-to-six week lead times to support rapid deployment needs.

"All Blackmer repair operations are conducted using factory-certified parts, a non-negotiable standard when safety and compliance are on the line," added Roberts, who is also a retired Chief Warrant Officer of the U.S. Navy. "Both our East Coast and West Coast repair facilities are Department of Defense business ready and staffed by specialists who understand the unique environments and expectations of the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard."

For more information on Blackmer, please go to blackmer . For more information on PSG, please go to psgdover .

About Blackmer:

Blackmer® is the leading global provider of innovative and high-quality positive displacement, regenerative turbine and centrifugal pump, and reciprocating compressor technologies for the transfer of liquids and gasses. For more than a century, the Blackmer name has stood for unparalleled product performance, superior services and support, well-timed innovation and a commitment to total customer satisfaction. Supported by a worldwide network of distributors and original equipment manufacturers, Blackmer pumps and compressors are used in a multitude of applications in the Process, Energy and Military & Marine markets. Blackmer, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, is part of PSG, a Dover company. For more information on Blackmer, please go to blackmer .

About PSG:

PSG is the global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque, All-Flo, Almatec, Blackmer, Cryo-Mach, Ebsray, em-tec, Griswold, Hydro, ipp, Malema, Mouvex, Neptune, PSG Biotech, Quantex, Quattroflow and Wilden. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover . PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

PSG Contact:

Christopher Walsh

(331) 277-8137

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

