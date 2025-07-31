Hagerty Adds Senior Executives To Insurance Leadership Team In Support Of Growth Strategy

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY ), an automotive enthusiast brand and leading specialty vehicle insurance provider, has strengthened its insurance leadership team with the addition of two experienced executives. Adam Van Loon has been named Senior Vice President of Insurance Distribution, and Jesse McKendry will serve as Senior Vice President of Insurance Product.

These strategic hires reflect Hagerty's continued investment in expanding its insurance capabilities to better serve its members and partners. Van Loon and McKendry both bring experience in distribution strategy, product innovation, and growth execution.

"Adam and Jesse are accomplished leaders with impressive track records of success, and their expertise will be instrumental through our next phases of growth," said Jeff Briglia, President of Insurance at Hagerty. "Their insights and leadership will enable us to extend our leadership position while delivering exceptional value for members."

Van Loon will lead Hagerty's insurance sales strategy across North America. He will focus on accelerating healthy growth through broker networks, agent networks, and partnerships, all while strengthening a high-performing, customer-first culture. Most recently, Van Loon served as Chief Partnerships Officer at Plymouth Rock Assurance. He brings additional global leadership experience from Chubb, Signal Mutual, and Bain & Company.

McKendry is responsible for driving continuous and transformational improvement for Hagerty's insurance products. This includes product development and implementation, pricing, underwriting, reserving, and reinsurance. His focus will be on expanding and evolving Hagerty's offerings through data and customer driven insights. McKendry brings to his role at Hagerty more than two decades of experience from GEICO, Lemonade, Metromile, and Progressive.

