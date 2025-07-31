Globant To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 14Th

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
LUXEMBOURG, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB ), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced it will release results for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2025 on Thursday, August 14th, 2025 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the earnings release, Martin Migoya, Globant's Chief Executive Officer & co-founder, and Juan Urthiague, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results in a video conference call beginning at 4:30 pm ET. This will be followed by a live Q&A session where they will be joined by Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer. A shareholder letter will also be available on the investor relations section of Globant's website.

Video conference call access information is:

About Globant (NYSE: GLOB )

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to transform organizations and strive to delight their customers digitally.

  • We have more than 31,100 employees and are present in 36 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.
  • We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.
  • We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
  • We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit

Investor Relations Contact:
Arturo Langa, Globant
[email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:
Gregorio Lascano, Globant
[email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230

SOURCE Globant

