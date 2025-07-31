Nephros Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
Participants may dial into the call as follows:
Domestic access: 1 (844) 808-7106
International access: 1 (412) 317-5285
Upon joining, please ask to be joined into the Nephros conference call.
An audio archive of the call will be available shortly after the call on the Nephros Investor Relations page .
Alternatively, a replay of the call may be accessed until August 15th, 2025, at 1 (877) 344-7529 or
1 (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering replay access code: 6362809.
About Nephros
Nephros is committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative water filtration products and services, along with water-quality education, as part of an integrated approach to water safety. Nephros goods serve the needs of customers within medical and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency solutions for water management.
For more information about Nephros, please visit us at nephros.com .
Investor Relations Contacts:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
(646) 823-8656
...
Robert Banks, CEO
Nephros, Inc.
(201) 343-5202 x110
...
