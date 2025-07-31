Scpharmaceuticals To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results After The Market Close On August 7, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management to host conference call and webcast, after-market on August 7, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing cardiorenal healthcare through patient-centric innovations, today announced that scPharmaceuticals management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 7, 2025, to discuss the financial results for the second quarter 2025 and provide a business update.

A link to the live webcast can be found here .

Participants should dial (800) 715-9871 (toll-free) or (646) 307-1963 (toll) and use the passcode 4965353

The live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed here or under“News & Events” in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, .

About scPharmaceuticals

At scPharmaceuticals, we are powered by passion, driven by patient care. Our Mission is focused on advancing cardiorenal care through innovative, integrated treatments that address unmet patient needs.

Our goal is to become the foremost advocate for patient-centric cardiorenal care, driving global health improvements through specialized, multidisciplinary approaches. scPharmaceuticals is expanding its reach, offering integrated therapies and products that address diverse healthcare needs and potentially improve the lives of our patients. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit .

Katherine Miranda

scPharmaceuticals Inc., (781) 301-6869

Investors:

Matthew Beck

astr partners, (917) 415-1750

