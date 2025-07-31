BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Results
|BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
|Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Dollars in thousands except for per share data)
|Second Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 1, 2025
|July 2, 2024
|July 1, 2025
|July 2, 2024
|Revenues
|$
|365,597
|100.0
|%
|$
|349,927
|100.0
|%
|$
|713,570
|100.0
|%
|$
|687,261
|100.0
|%
|Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization):
|Cost of sales
|90,803
|24.8
|89,836
|25.7
|177,623
|24.9
|174,789
|25.4
|Labor and benefits
|129,374
|35.4
|126,309
|36.1
|255,026
|35.7
|251,330
|36.6
|Occupancy and operating
|83,300
|22.8
|79,566
|22.7
|163,211
|22.9
|156,424
|22.8
|General and administrative
|21,750
|5.9
|20,604
|5.9
|43,502
|6.1
|43,601
|6.3
|Depreciation and amortization
|18,736
|5.1
|18,163
|5.2
|37,013
|5.2
|36,036
|5.2
|Restaurant opening
|225
|0.1
|300
|0.1
|663
|0.1
|890
|0.1
|Loss on disposal and impairment of assets, net
|195
|0.1
|1,928
|0.6
|368
|0.1
|2,712
|0.4
|Total costs and expenses
|344,383
|94.2
|336,706
|96.2
|677,406
|94.9
|665,782
|96.9
|Income from operations
|21,214
|5.8
|13,221
|3.8
|36,164
|5.1
|21,479
|3.1
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense, net
|(1,272
|)
|(0.3
|)
|(1,259
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(2,502
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(2,670
|)
|(0.4
|)
|Other income, net
|3,761
|1.0
|2,772
|0.8
|3,700
|0.5
|3,468
|0.5
|Total other income
|2,489
|0.7
|1,513
|0.4
|1,198
|0.2
|798
|0.1
|Income before income taxes
|23,703
|6.5
|14,734
|4.2
|37,362
|5.2
|22,277
|3.2
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|1,495
|0.4
|(2,423
|)
|(0.7
|)
|1,662
|0.2
|(2,603
|)
|(0.4
|)
|Net income
|$
|22,208
|6.1
|%
|$
|17,157
|4.9
|%
|$
|35,700
|5.0
|%
|$
|24,880
|3.6
|%
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.74
|$
|1.59
|$
|1.07
|Diluted
|$
|0.97
|$
|0.72
|$
|1.54
|$
|1.04
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|Basic
|22,220
|23,309
|22,452
|23,313
|Diluted
|22,962
|23,921
|23,130
|23,954
|Percentages reflected above may not reconcile due to rounding.
|BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
|Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Information
| (Dollars in thousands)
| July 1, 2025
(unaudited)
| December 31,
2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|25,964
|$
|26,096
|Total assets
|$
|1,025,237
|$
|1,041,064
|Total debt
|$
|60,500
|$
|66,500
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|386,564
|$
|370,017
|BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
|Unaudited Supplemental Information
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Second Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 1, 2025
|July 2, 2024
|July 1, 2025
|July 2, 2024
|Stock-based compensation (1)
|Labor and benefits
|$
|865
|0.2
|%
|$
|529
|0.2
|%
|$
|1,265
|0.2
|%
|$
|1,037
|0.2
|%
|General and administrative
|1,042
|0.3
|2,237
|0.6
|2,592
|0.4
|4,206
|0.6
|Total stock-based compensation
|$
|1,907
|0.5
|%
|$
|2,766
|0.8
|%
|$
|3,857
|0.5
|%
|$
|5,243
|0.8
|%
|Operating Data
|Comparable restaurant sales % change
|2.9
|%
|(0.6
|)%
|2.3
|%
|(1.1
|)%
|Restaurants opened during period
|-
|-
|1
|1
|Restaurants open at period-end
|219
|216(2)
|219
|216(2)
|Restaurant operating weeks
|2,847
|2,821
|5,682
|5,629
(1) Percentages represent percent of total revenues and may not reconcile due to rounding.
(2) During the period, one restaurant was permanently closed.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company is reporting certain non-GAAP financial results and related reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures.
Adjusted diluted net income per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net income excluding adjustments intended to provide greater transparency of underlying performance and to allow investors to evaluate our business on the same basis as our management.
Restaurant level operating profit is equal to the revenues generated by our restaurants less their direct operating costs which consist of cost of sales, labor and benefits, and occupancy and operating costs. This performance measure primarily includes the costs that restaurant-level managers can directly control and excludes other operating costs that are essential to conduct the Company's business, as detailed in the table below. Management uses restaurant level operating profit as a supplemental measure of restaurant performance. Management believes restaurant level operating profit is useful to investors in that it highlights trends in the operating results of our business that may not otherwise be apparent to investors when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the sum of net income adjusted for certain expenses and gains/losses detailed within the reconciliation below. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. Management believes these measures are useful to investors in that they highlight cash flow and trends in the operating results of our business that may not otherwise be apparent to investors when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.
The following tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, presented in this release, to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP for the second quarter and six months ended July 1, 2025, and July 2, 2024, are set forth below:
|BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
|Supplemental Financial Information – Adjusted Diluted Net Income Per Share
|(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|Second Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 1, 2025
|July 2, 2024
|July 1, 2025
|July 2, 2024
|Net income
|$
|22,208
|6.1
|%
|$
|17,157
|4.9
|%
|$
|35,700
|5.0
|%
|$
|24,880
|3.6
|%
|Loss on disposal and impairment of assets, net
|195
|0.1
|1,928
|0.6
|368
|0.1
|2,712
|0.4
|Tax effect of adjustments(1)
|(47
|)
|-
|(467
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(89
|)
|-
|(656
|)
|(0.1
|)
|After tax effect of adjustments
|148
|-
|1,461
|0.4
|279
|-
|2,056
|0.3
|Adjusted net income
|$
|22,356
|6.1
|%
|$
|18,618
|5.3
|%
|$
|35,979
|5.0
|%
|$
|26,936
|3.9
|%
|
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|22,962
|23,921
|23,130
|23,954
|Diluted net income per share (as reported)
|$
|0.97
|$
|0.72
|$
|1.54
|$
|1.04
|Adjusted diluted net income per share
|$
|0.97
|$
|0.78
|$
|1.56
|$
|1.12
|Percentages above represent percent of total revenues and may not reconcile due to rounding.
(1) The tax effect is based on the Company's annual statutory tax rate of 24.2% for the six months ending July 1, 2025, and July 2, 2024.
|BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
|Supplemental Financial Information – Restaurant Level Operating Profit
|(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|Second Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 1, 2025
|July 2, 2024
|July 1, 2025
|July 2, 2024
|Income from operations
|$
|21,214
|5.8
|%
|$
|13,221
|3.8
|%
|$
|36,164
|5.1
|%
|$
|21,479
|3.1
|%
|General and administrative
|21,750
|5.9
|20,604
|5.9
|43,502
|6.1
|43,601
|6.3
|Depreciation and amortization
|18,736
|5.1
|18,163
|5.2
|37,013
|5.2
|36,036
|5.2
|Restaurant opening
|225
|0.1
|300
|0.1
|663
|0.1
|890
|0.1
|Loss on disposal and impairment of assets, net
|195
|0.1
|1,928
|0.6
|368
|0.1
|2,712
|0.4
|Restaurant level operating profit
|$
|62,120
|17.0
|%
|$
|54,216
|15.5
|%
|$
|117,710
|16.5
|%
|$
|104,718
|15.2
|%
|Percentages above represent percent of total revenues and may not reconcile due to rounding.
|BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
|Supplemental Financial Information – Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
|(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|Second Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 1, 2025
|July 2, 2024
|July 1, 2025
|July 2, 2024
|Net income
|$
|22,208
|6.1
|%
|$
|17,157
|4.9
|%
|$
|35,700
|5.0
|%
|$
|24,880
|3.6
|%
|Interest expense, net
|1,272
|0.3
|1,259
|0.4
|2,502
|0.4
|2,670
|0.4
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|1,495
|0.4
|(2,423
|)
|(0.7
|)
|1,662
|0.2
|(2,603
|)
|(0.4
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|18,736
|5.1
|18,163
|5.2
|37,013
|5.2
|36,036
|5.2
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,907
|0.5
|2,766
|0.8
|3,857
|0.5
|5,243
|0.8
|Other income, net
|(3,761
|)
|(1.0
|)
|(2,772
|)
|(0.8
|)
|(3,700
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(3,468
|)
|(0.5
|)
|Loss on disposal and impairment of assets, net
|195
|0.1
|1,928
|0.6
|368
|0.1
|2,712
|0.4
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|42,052
|11.5
|%
|$
|36,078
|10.3
|%
|$
|77,402
|10.8
|%
|$
|65,470
|9.5
|%
|Percentages above represent percent of total revenues and may not reconcile due to rounding.
