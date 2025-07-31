Sow Good To Hold Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call On Thursday, August 14, 2025, At 10:00 A.M. ET
Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time
Registration Link:
To access the call by phone, please register via the registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and on the Company's website at Sowginc.com .
About Sow Good Inc.
Sow Good Inc. is a trailblazing U.S.-based freeze dried candy and snack manufacturer dedicated to providing consumers with innovative and explosively flavorful freeze dried treats. Sow Good has harnessed the power of our proprietary freeze-drying technology and product-specialized manufacturing facility to transform traditional candy into a novel and exciting everyday confectionaries subcategory that we call freeze dried candy. Sow Good is dedicated to building a company that creates good experiences for our customers and growth for our investors and employees through our core pillars: (i) innovation; (ii) scalability; (iii) manufacturing excellence; (iv) meaningful employment opportunities; and (v) food quality standards.
Sow Good Investor Inquiries:
Cody Slach
Gateway Group, Inc.
1-949-574-3860
...
Sow Good Media Inquiries:
Sow Good, Inc.
1-214-623-6055
...
