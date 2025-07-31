Irhythm Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
| Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par value)
(unaudited)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|309,105
|$
|419,597
|Marketable securities
|236,435
|115,956
|Accounts receivable, net
|82,153
|79,941
|Inventory
|18,399
|14,039
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|17,825
|16,286
|Total current assets
|663,917
|645,819
|Property and equipment, net
|139,703
|125,092
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|44,749
|47,564
|Restricted cash
|8,358
|8,358
|Goodwill
|862
|862
|Long-term strategic investments
|64,897
|61,902
|Other assets
|41,544
|41,852
|Total assets
|$
|964,030
|$
|931,449
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|12,775
|$
|7,221
|Accrued liabilities
|99,577
|84,900
|Deferred revenue
|3,499
|2,932
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|16,360
|15,867
|Total current liabilities
|132,211
|110,920
|Long-term senior convertible notes
|648,007
|646,443
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|9,775
|8,579
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion
|70,377
|74,599
|Total liabilities
|860,370
|840,541
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value – 5,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value – 100,000 shares authorized; 32,334 shares issued and 32,105 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025, respectively; and 31,621 shares issued and 31,392 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024, respectively
|32
|31
|Additional paid-in capital
|932,467
|874,607
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(26
|)
|165
|Accumulated deficit
|(803,813
|)
|(758,895
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost; 229 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|(25,000
|)
|(25,000
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|103,660
|90,908
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|964,030
|$
|931,449
| IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue, net
|$
|186,687
|$
|148,047
|$
|345,364
|$
|279,976
|Cost of revenue
|53,830
|44,576
|103,291
|88,989
|Gross profit
|132,857
|103,471
|242,073
|190,987
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|21,012
|19,690
|42,531
|36,684
|Acquired in-process research and development
|1,698
|-
|1,994
|-
|Selling, general and administrative
|126,376
|106,762
|246,333
|215,422
|Impairment charges
|2,479
|-
|2,479
|-
|Total operating expenses
|151,565
|126,452
|293,337
|252,106
|Loss from operations
|(18,708
|)
|(22,981
|)
|(51,264
|)
|(61,119
|)
|Interest and other income (expense), net:
|Interest income
|5,321
|6,685
|10,240
|9,742
|Interest expense
|(3,278
|)
|(3,312
|)
|(6,551
|)
|(6,172
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|(7,589
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|2,264
|(305
|)
|3,139
|(410
|)
|Total interest and other income (expense), net
|4,307
|3,068
|6,828
|(4,429
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(14,401
|)
|(19,913
|)
|(44,436
|)
|(65,548
|)
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|(183
|)
|194
|482
|226
|Net loss
|$
|(14,218
|)
|$
|(20,107
|)
|$
|(44,918
|)
|$
|(65,774
|)
|Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.44
|)
|$
|(0.65
|)
|$
|(1.41
|)
|$
|(2.12
|)
|Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted
|31,990
|31,145
|31,791
|31,089
| IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation*
|Net loss, as reported1
|$
|(14,218
|)
|$
|(20,107
|)
|$
|(44,918
|)
|$
|(65,774
|)
|Interest expense
|3,278
|3,312
|6,551
|6,172
|Interest income
|(5,321
|)
|(6,685
|)
|(10,240
|)
|(9,742
|)
|Changes in fair value of strategic investments
|(2,152
|)
|-
|(2,995
|)
|-
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|(183
|)
|194
|482
|226
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,105
|5,160
|10,315
|10,291
|Stock-based compensation
|22,827
|21,821
|46,171
|42,812
|Impairment charges
|2,479
|-
|2,479
|-
|Business transformation costs
|925
|1,296
|1,428
|1,296
|Intellectual property litigation costs2
|2,956
|-
|3,788
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|7,589
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|15,696
|$
|4,991
|$
|13,061
|$
|(7,130
|)
|Adjusted net loss reconciliation*
|Net loss, as reported1
|$
|(14,218
|)
|$
|(20,107
|)
|$
|(44,918
|)
|$
|(65,774
|)
|Impairment charges
|2,479
|-
|2,479
|-
|Business transformation costs
|925
|1,296
|1,428
|1,296
|Intellectual property litigation costs2
|2,956
|-
|3,788
|-
|Changes in fair value of strategic investments
|(2,152
|)
|-
|(2,995
|)
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|7,589
|Tax effect of adjustments3
|(214
|)
|-
|(305
|)
|-
|Adjusted net loss
|$
|(10,224
|)
|$
|(18,811
|)
|$
|(40,523
|)
|$
|(56,889
|)
|Adjusted net loss per share reconciliation*
|Net loss per share, as reported1
|$
|(0.44
|)
|$
|(0.65
|)
|$
|(1.41
|)
|$
|(2.12
|)
|Impairment charges per share
|0.08
|-
|0.08
|-
|Business transformation costs per share
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Intellectual property litigation costs per share2
|0.09
|-
|0.12
|-
|Changes in fair value of strategic investments per share
|(0.07
|)
|-
|(0.09
|)
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt per share
|-
|-
|-
|0.24
|Tax effect of adjustments per share3
|(0.01
|)
|-
|(0.01
|)
|-
|Adjusted net loss per share
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(0.61
|)
|$
|(1.27
|)
|$
|(1.84
|)
|Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted
|31,990
|31,145
|31,791
|31,089
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Adjusted operating expenses reconciliation*
|Operating expenses, as reported
|$
|151,565
|$
|126,452
|$
|293,337
|$
|252,106
|Impairment charges
|(2,479
|)
|-
|(2,479
|)
|-
|Business transformation costs
|(925
|)
|(1,296
|)
|(1,428
|)
|(1,296
|)
|Intellectual property litigation costs2
|(2,956
|)
|-
|(3,788
|)
|-
|Adjusted operating expenses
|$
|145,205
|$
|125,156
|$
|285,642
|$
|250,810
*Certain numbers expressed may not sum due to rounding.
1 Net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 includes $1.7 million and $2.0 million of acquired in-process research and development expense, respectively.
2 Excludes third-party attorneys' fees and expenses associated with patent litigation brought against the Company by Welch Allyn, Inc. and Bardy Diagnostics, Inc., subsidiaries of Baxter International, Inc.
3 Income tax impact of Non-GAAP adjustments listed.
