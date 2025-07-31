Alector To Host Second Quarter And Mid-Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Call Scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to counteract the devastating progression of neurodegeneration, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provide a mid-year business update. The call will feature remarks from Ryan Darby, M.D., Associate Professor of Neurology and Director of the Frontotemporal Dementia Clinic at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, who will speak on the unmet need in frontotemporal dementia. A press release detailing second quarter results will be issued prior to the call.

The event will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Alector's website at and following the event a replay will be archived there for 30 days. Interested parties participating by phone will need to register using this online form . After registering for dial-in details, all phone participants will receive an auto-generated e-mail containing a link to the dial-in number along with a personal PIN number to use to access the event by phone.

About Alector

Alector is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to counteract the devastating progression of neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging the principles of genetics, immunology, and neuroscience, the company is advancing a portfolio of genetically validated programs that aim to remove toxic proteins, replace missing proteins, and restore immune and nerve cell function. Supported by biomarkers, Alector's product candidates seek to treat a range of indications, such as frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease. The company is also developing Alector Brain Carrier (ABC), a proprietary blood-brain barrier platform, which is being selectively applied to its next-generation product candidates and research pipeline. ABC aims to enhance the delivery of therapeutics, achieve deeper brain penetration and efficacy at lower doses, and ultimately improve patient outcomes while reducing costs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit .

