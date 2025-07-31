Hub Group Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results



GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the second quarter

Second quarter revenue of $905.6 m illion

Non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.45, which excludes adjustments for vendor settlements in the quarter

Operating income of $34 million or 3.8 % of revenue, adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) of $36.9 million or 4.1% of revenue

Returned $29 million to shareholders year-to-date through dividend payments of $15 million and stock repurchases of $14 million

Strong balance sheet with net debt/EBITDA LTM (non-GAAP) of 0.3x as of June 30, 2025 Proposed Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern combination a catalyst for growth



OAK BROOK, Ill., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) announced second quarter 2025 net income of $25 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.42. Adjusting for vendor settlement expenses of $2.6 million (pre-tax), second quarter 2025 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $27.0 million decreased 6.2% from the prior year net income of $29.0 million. Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.45 per diluted share decreased $0.02 from $0.47 EPS reported in the second quarter of 2024.

“The team continues to navigate this operating environment with a focus on serving customers, improving productivity, and leveraging growth investments. Intermodal margin performance and new customer wins for the Final Mile business reflect success with our approach. Hub Group has made progress with cost-saving initiatives and remains opportunistic with capital deployment as reflected in the announced agreement to acquire certain assets from Marten Intermodal. Although market conditions remain challenging, higher margin and free cash flow performance from cycle trough-to-trough highlight the benefits of our strategy and execution, and we remain optimistic on the long-term growth opportunity,” said Phil Yeager, Hub Group's President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman.

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $906 million, an 8% decrease from $986 million reported in the second quarter of 2024. Intermodal volume growth of 2% was offset by lower revenue per unit in intermodal and brokerage, decreased fuel revenue, and sub-seasonal demand across segments.

Purchased transportation and warehousing costs of $656 million were 10% lower than prior year. Salaries and benefits of $143 million were 1% higher than prior year driven by additional warehouse and driver team members and the EASO acquisition. Total legacy headcount, which excludes acquisition employees, drivers and warehouse employees, declined 3% from prior year. Depreciation and amortization of $32 million decreased 14% from prior year. Insurance and claims of $11 million decreased 16% due to lower claims costs in the quarter. General and administrative expenses increased from prior year due to the impact from vendor settlements in the quarter.

GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $34 million or 3.8% of revenue and adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) was $37 million or 4.1% of revenue. Prior year operating income was $39.5 million or 4.0% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the second quarter was $85 million. Net debt/EBITDA LTM (non-GAAP) was 0.3x for the second quarter, below the leverage target range of 0.75 to 1.25x.

Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (“ITS”) Segment revenue was $528 million in the second quarter, down from $561 million in the prior year due to intermodal mix, price and fuel impacts, along with lower dedicated revenue. ITS operating income was $14.4 million, or 2.7% of revenue, up from $13.6 million in the prior year.

Second quarter Logistics Segment revenue was $404 million, down from $459 million in the prior year due to lower volume and revenue per load in our brokerage business, exiting of unprofitable business in consolidation and fulfilment, and sub-seasonal demand in managed transportation and final mile businesses. GAAP Logistics operating income was $20 million, or 4.9% of revenue. Adjusted Logistics operating income (non-GAAP) was $23 million, or 5.6% of revenue, down from $26 million in the prior year, due to a lower brokerage margin.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $11 million and decreased sequentially due to lower tractor fleet investment. As of June 30, 2025, we had cash and restricted cash of $164 million. Year-to-date the company returned $29 million to shareholders through dividend payments of $15 million and stock repurchases of $14 million.

Proposed Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern Combination

We are supportive of our rail partners Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern in their announced plan to form America's first transcontinental railroad. Throughout Hub Group's history, we have remained committed to serving customers and realizing the potential of intermodal transportation. The announced transaction would further accelerate our long-term growth opportunity. Specifically, a transcontinental network removes friction in gateways, reduces transit times, provides access to new markets, and increases competition with truck volume through new single-line service. We remain focused on executing our strategy and will stay in close communication with our rail partners.

2025 Outlook

We expect 2025 diluted earnings per share will range from $1.80 to $2.05. We estimate revenue of approximately $3.6 billion to $3.8 billion for the full year. We project an effective tax rate of approximately 24.5% and capital expenditures in the range of $40 million to $50 million for the full year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, we present certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and net debt/EBITDA. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we have provided herein a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP, along with an explanation why management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

Certain Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. Further information on the risks that may affect Hub Group's business is included in filings it makes with the SEC from time to time, including those discussed under the“Risk Factors” section in Hub Group's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Hub Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

Hub Group, Inc. will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2025, to discuss our Second quarter 2025 results. Hosting the conference call will be Phil Yeager, President, CEO and Vice Chairman and Kevin Beth, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the Investors link on Hub Group's web site at . The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the telephone dial-in instructions below.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, please pre-register to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN. On the day of the call, dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time and enter the unique participant PIN received during registration. The call will be limited to 60 minutes, including questions and answers. An audio replay will be available through the Investors link on the Company's web site at . This replay will be available for 30 days.

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers' needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers' supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with approximately $4 billion in revenue, our nearly 6,000 employees and drivers across the globe are always in pursuit of“The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

SOURCE: Hub Group, Inc.

CONTACT: Garrett Holland, ...



