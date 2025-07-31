Appfolio, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|73,478
|$
|42,504
|Investment securities-current
|54,088
|235,745
|Accounts receivable, net
|32,543
|24,346
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|37,026
|32,807
|Total current assets
|197,135
|335,402
|Property and equipment, net
|22,641
|24,483
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|16,464
|17,472
|Capitalized software development costs, net
|12,414
|15,429
|Goodwill
|96,410
|96,410
|Intangible assets, net
|43,942
|49,057
|Deferred income taxes
|90,095
|76,910
|Long-term investments
|77,033
|2,033
|Other long-term assets
|11,269
|9,482
|Total assets
|$
|567,403
|$
|626,678
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,254
|$
|2,378
|Accrued employee expenses
|25,784
|30,157
|Accrued expenses
|18,103
|14,658
|Other current liabilities
|20,448
|16,087
|Total current liabilities
|67,589
|63,280
|Operating lease liabilities
|35,180
|37,476
|Other liabilities
|8,988
|6,632
|Total liabilities
|111,757
|107,388
|Stockholders' equity
|455,646
|519,290
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|567,403
|$
|626,678
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue(1)
|$
|235,575
|$
|197,375
|$
|453,277
|$
|384,805
|Costs and operating expenses:
|Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2)
|83,827
|69,601
|163,325
|134,247
|Sales and marketing(2)
|36,776
|27,300
|67,833
|51,755
|Research and product development(2)
|46,674
|39,522
|90,432
|77,417
|General and administrative(2)
|21,936
|20,254
|45,287
|41,386
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,850
|4,670
|12,105
|9,882
|Total costs and operating expenses
|195,063
|161,347
|378,982
|314,687
|Income from operations
|40,512
|36,028
|74,295
|70,118
|Other (loss)/income, net
|(11
|)
|-
|45
|-
|Interest income, net
|1,466
|3,476
|4,419
|6,468
|Income before provision for income taxes
|41,967
|39,504
|78,759
|76,586
|Provision for income taxes
|5,987
|9,839
|11,396
|8,258
|Net income
|$
|35,980
|$
|29,665
|$
|67,363
|$
|68,328
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.82
|$
|1.87
|$
|1.89
|Diluted
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.81
|$
|1.85
|$
|1.86
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|35,922
|36,241
|36,111
|36,164
|Diluted
|36,204
|36,742
|36,425
|36,720
(1) The following table presents our revenue categories:
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Core solutions
|$
|52,473
|$
|44,024
|$
|101,986
|$
|86,944
|Value Added Services
|180,145
|151,620
|344,851
|293,951
|Other
|2,957
|1,731
|6,440
|3,910
|Total revenue
|$
|235,575
|$
|197,375
|$
|453,277
|$
|384,805
(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Costs and operating expenses:
|Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|$
|1,419
|$
|1,175
|$
|2,706
|$
|2,135
|Sales and marketing
|3,045
|1,703
|5,893
|3,213
|Research and product development
|8,176
|6,472
|15,107
|12,154
|General and administrative
|5,659
|5,444
|10,964
|10,766
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|18,299
|$
|14,794
|$
|34,670
|$
|28,268
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash from operating activities
|Net income
|$
|35,980
|$
|29,665
|$
|67,363
|$
|68,328
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,850
|4,670
|12,105
|9,881
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|507
|530
|1,008
|1,053
|Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net
|2,699
|2,485
|5,419
|4,985
|Deferred income taxes
|(7,644
|)
|-
|(13,185
|)
|-
|Stock-based compensation, including as amortized
|18,299
|14,795
|34,670
|28,269
|Other
|(131
|)
|(2,181
|)
|(1,048
|)
|(4,005
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(5,081
|)
|488
|(8,197
|)
|(4,982
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(5,966
|)
|(6,177
|)
|(11,426
|)
|172
|Accounts payable
|(1,694
|)
|(296
|)
|852
|437
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,051
|)
|(943
|)
|(2,102
|)
|(1,418
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|10,875
|7,833
|5,649
|(8,897
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|52,643
|50,869
|91,108
|93,823
|Cash from investing activities
|Purchases of available-for-sale investments
|(1,732
|)
|(94,377
|)
|(64,034
|)
|(151,539
|)
|Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments
|99,944
|-
|202,662
|-
|Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments
|1,670
|57,785
|43,820
|94,455
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(275
|)
|(38
|)
|(505
|)
|(1,458
|)
|Capitalization of software development costs
|(842
|)
|(1,404
|)
|(1,478
|)
|(2,529
|)
|Purchases of long-term investments
|(75,000
|)
|-
|(75,000
|)
|-
|Cash paid in business acquisition, net of cash acquired
|-
|-
|(906
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|23,765
|(38,034
|)
|104,559
|(61,071
|)
|Cash from financing activities
|Proceeds from stock option exercises
|117
|24
|128
|3,898
|Tax withholding for net share settlement
|(10,020
|)
|(12,434
|)
|(19,098
|)
|(26,520
|)
|Purchase of common stock
|(49,960
|)
|-
|(145,723
|)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(59,863
|)
|(12,410
|)
|(164,693
|)
|(22,622
|)
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|16,545
|425
|30,974
|10,130
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|Beginning of period
|57,183
|59,464
|42,754
|49,759
|End of period
|$
|73,728
|$
|59,889
|$
|73,728
|$
|59,889
| RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
| Costs and operating expenses:
|GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|$
|83,827
|$
|69,601
|$
|163,325
|$
|134,247
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(1,419
|)
|(1,175
|)
|(2,706
|)
|(2,135
|)
|Non-GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|$
|82,408
|$
|68,426
|$
|160,619
|$
|132,112
|GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of revenue
|36
|%
|35
|%
|36
|%
|35
|%
|Non-GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of revenue
|35
|%
|35
|%
|35
|%
|34
|%
|GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|36,776
|$
|27,300
|$
|67,833
|$
|51,755
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(3,045
|)
|(1,703
|)
|(5,893
|)
|(3,213
|)
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|33,731
|$
|25,597
|$
|61,940
|$
|48,542
|GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue
|16
|%
|14
|%
|15
|%
|13
|%
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue
|14
|%
|13
|%
|14
|%
|13
|%
|GAAP research and product development
|$
|46,674
|$
|39,522
|$
|90,432
|$
|77,417
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(8,176
|)
|(6,472
|)
|(15,107
|)
|(12,154
|)
|Non-GAAP research and product development
|$
|38,498
|$
|33,050
|$
|75,325
|$
|65,263
|GAAP research and product development as a percentage of revenue
|20
|%
|20
|%
|20
|%
|20
|%
|Non-GAAP research and product development as a percentage of revenue
|16
|%
|17
|%
|17
|%
|17
|%
|GAAP general and administrative
|$
|21,936
|$
|20,254
|$
|45,287
|$
|41,386
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(5,659
|)
|(5,444
|)
|(10,964
|)
|(10,766
|)
|Non-GAAP general and administrative
|$
|16,277
|$
|14,810
|$
|34,323
|$
|30,620
|GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue
|9
|%
|10
|%
|10
|%
|11
|%
|Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue
|7
|%
|8
|%
|8
|%
|8
|%
|GAAP depreciation and amortization
|$
|5,850
|$
|4,670
|$
|12,105
|$
|9,882
|Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs
|(241
|)
|(471
|)
|(482
|)
|(989
|)
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|(2,558
|)
|(118
|)
|(5,115
|)
|(237
|)
|Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization
|$
|3,051
|$
|4,081
|$
|6,508
|$
|8,656
|GAAP depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue
|2
|%
|2
|%
|3
|%
|3
|%
|Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue
|1
|%
|2
|%
|1
|%
|2
|%
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Income from operations:
|GAAP income from operations
|$
|40,512
|$
|36,028
|$
|74,295
|$
|70,118
|Stock-based compensation expense
|18,299
|14,794
|34,670
|28,268
|Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs
|241
|471
|482
|989
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|2,558
|118
|5,115
|237
|Non-GAAP income from operations
|$
|61,610
|$
|51,411
|$
|114,562
|$
|99,612
|Operating margin:
|GAAP operating margin
|17.2
|%
|18.3
|%
|16.4
|%
|18.2
|%
|Stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of revenue
|7.8
|7.4
|7.7
|7.3
|Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs as a percentage of revenue
|0.1
|0.2
|0.1
|0.3
|Amortization of purchased intangibles as a percentage of revenue
|1.1
|0.1
|1.1
|0.1
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|26.2
|%
|26.0
|%
|25.3
|%
|25.9
|%
|Net income (loss):
|GAAP net income
|$
|35,980
|$
|29,665
|$
|67,363
|$
|68,328
|Stock-based compensation expense
|18,299
|14,794
|34,670
|28,268
|Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs
|241
|471
|482
|989
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|2,558
|118
|5,115
|237
|Income tax effect of adjustments
|(7,257
|)
|(3,883
|)
|(13,599
|)
|(18,262
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|49,821
|$
|41,165
|$
|94,031
|$
|79,560
|Net income per share, basic:
|GAAP net income per share, basic
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.82
|$
|1.87
|$
|1.89
|Non-GAAP adjustments to net income
|0.39
|0.32
|0.73
|0.31
|Non-GAAP net income per share, basic
|$
|1.39
|$
|1.14
|$
|2.60
|$
|2.20
|Net income per share, diluted:
|GAAP net income per share, diluted
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.81
|$
|1.85
|$
|1.86
|Non-GAAP adjustments to net income
|0.39
|0.31
|0.73
|0.31
|Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
|$
|1.38
|$
|1.12
|$
|2.58
|$
|2.17
|Weighted-average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP per share calculation
|Basic
|35,922
|36,241
|36,111
|36,164
|Diluted
|36,204
|36,742
|36,425
|36,720
Statement Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We use the following non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
- Non-GAAP presentation of income from operations, costs and operating expenses, operating margin, net income, and net income per share. These measures exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items, including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs, amortization of purchased intangibles, and the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable and described below. Non-GAAP operating margin is calculated as non-GAAP operating income from operations as a percentage of revenue.
We use each of these non-GAAP financial measures internally to assess and compare operating results across reporting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate our financial performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures also provide useful supplemental information to investors and facilitate the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.
In particular, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:
- Stock-based compensation expense and amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs. We utilize stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders while ensuring long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.
Amortization of purchased intangibles. We view amortization of purchased intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.
Income tax effects of adjustments. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of non-GAAP income tax effects to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods. In projecting this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we utilize a financial projection that excludes the direct impact of other non-GAAP adjustments. The projected rate, which we have determined to be 21% and 25% for 2025 and 2024, respectively, considers other factors such as our current operating structure, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions, and key legislation in major jurisdictions where we operate. We periodically re-evaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events, based on relevant tax law changes, and material changes in the forecasted geographic earnings mix.
Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and can exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. As such, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the tables above. We encourage investors to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
