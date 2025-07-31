Enovix Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX, ENVXW) (“Enovix”), a global high-performance battery company, announced that it posted on its website here a letter to shareholders from President and CEO, Dr. Raj Talluri, and CFO, Ryan Benton, discussing the company's second quarter 2025 results. The company will host a live webcast atto discuss the results and provide business updates. To register for the webcast, please visit: .

About Enovix

Enovix is a leader in advancing lithium-ion battery technology with its proprietary cell architecture designed to deliver higher energy density and improved safety. The Company's breakthrough silicon-anode batteries are engineered to power a wide range of devices from wearable electronics and mobile communications to industrial and electric vehicle applications. Enovix's technology enables longer battery life and faster charging, supporting the growing global demand for high-performance energy storage. Enovix holds a robust portfolio of issued and pending patents covering its core battery design and manufacturing process. For more information, visit .

Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, South Korea and Malaysia. For more information visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

For media and investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Robert Lahey

...

Chief Financial Officer:

Ryan Benton

...