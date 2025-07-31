Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Enovix Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results


2025-07-31 04:16:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX, ENVXW) (“Enovix”), a global high-performance battery company, announced that it posted on its website here a letter to shareholders from President and CEO, Dr. Raj Talluri, and CFO, Ryan Benton, discussing the company's second quarter 2025 results. The company will host a live webcast at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT to discuss the results and provide business updates. To register for the webcast, please visit: .

About Enovix

Enovix is a leader in advancing lithium-ion battery technology with its proprietary cell architecture designed to deliver higher energy density and improved safety. The Company's breakthrough silicon-anode batteries are engineered to power a wide range of devices from wearable electronics and mobile communications to industrial and electric vehicle applications. Enovix's technology enables longer battery life and faster charging, supporting the growing global demand for high-performance energy storage. Enovix holds a robust portfolio of issued and pending patents covering its core battery design and manufacturing process. For more information, visit .

Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, South Korea and Malaysia. For more information visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

For media and investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Robert Lahey
...

Chief Financial Officer:
Ryan Benton
...


MENAFN31072025004107003653ID1109870296

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search