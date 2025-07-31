ATARI: Availability Of The FY25 Universal Registration Document

PARIS, FRANCE (July 31, 2025 - 10:00 pm CET) - Atari® (Euronext Growth Paris: ALATA) - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - today announces the availability of its Universal Registration Document for the Fiscal year started April 1, 2024 and ended March 31, 2025, in accordance with applicable regulations.

The FY25 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on July 31, 2025. This document is available on the Company's website and at the Company's registered office, 54/56 avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris and on the AMF website

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING

The Combined General Meeting will be held on September 22, 2025 at 3.00 p.m. at the Business Center Paris Trocadéro, 112 avenue Kleber, 75116 Paris.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda, draft resolutions, conditions for attending and voting at this Meeting as well as the preparatory documents provide for articles R. 22-10-23 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be published in August, 2025.

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 400 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. The Atari family of brands includes game developers Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios, the publishing label Infogrames, and the community-based sites AtariAge and MobyGames. Atari has offices in New York and Paris.. Visit us online at .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).

