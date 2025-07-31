CN Releases 20252026 Grain Plan: Strengthening Canada's Supply Chain

MONTREAL, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today published its 2025–2026 Grain Plan . The plan demonstrates CN's commitment to delivering high-performance service through disciplined planning, targeted infrastructure investments, and proactive supply chain collaboration.

CN delivered a record volume of grain to both domestic and international markets this past crop year. Current projections suggest Western Canadian movement for 2024-25 will total approximately 31 MMT, roughly one million metric tonnes higher than the previous record. That figure includes bulk and processed grain by carload.

“Our Grain Plan reflects CN's unwavering commitment to Canadian agriculture and the global competitiveness of our farmers and grain handlers. We've taken a comprehensive, end-to-end view of the supply chain by investing where it matters most, collaborating with partners, and ensuring we have the people, equipment and processes in place to move the new crop.”

- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN



Highlights from the 2025–2026 Grain Plan include:



Capacity to Meet Demand: CN anticipates moving 27.0 to 29.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of grain and processed grain products during the 2025–2026 crop year. The company has sufficient resources in place to meet demand under normal operating conditions.

Innovative Supply Chain Coordination: CN is changing the way it distributes empty hopper cars originating from West Coast ports to improve visibility and planning with customers. Instead of distributing cars from major rail hubs in the Prairies, CN will distribute cars as they depart Vancouver. Customers will also have enhanced visibility on tracking their rail shipments through CN's rail shipment tracking tool. End-to-End Transparency: Through CN's Western Canadian Grain Report and operational dashboards, stakeholders have access to weekly updates on car orders, supply chain conditions, and system fluidity.



The 2025–2026 Grain Plan reinforces CN's long-standing support for Canada's agriculture sector. CN investments will continue to enable the success of Canadian farmers, strengthen agricultural trade across North America, and connect Canada to markets around the world.

For more information and to access the full 2025–2026 CN Grain Plan, visit .

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.