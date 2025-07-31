403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Alula Artist Residency Programme Design Edition
|
|
| The second edition of Arts AlUla Design Residency is underway. This three-month programme welcomes five designers to the ancient oasis city of AlUla in Saudi Arabia for a period of in-depth research, culminating in the development and production of furniture prototypes.
The selected participants - Altin Studio, Aseel Alamoudi, Ori Orisun Merhav, Paul Ledron, and Studio ThusThat - will immerse themselves in AlUla's landscapes and cultural fabric for three months of research and conceptual work before developing their prototypes which will then be exhibited later in the year and showcased at the AlUla Arts Festival 2026 from January 15th. The residency focuses on the creation of urban installations and furniture for and from AlUla. Inspired by the landscape, materiality, crafts, heritage, and culture of the region, the programme emphasises the use of local resources and traditional know-how. As with the first edition of the residency, the programme offers a platform for collaboration between international designers, local artisans, and regional experts, inviting them to collectively reflect on how design can respond to contemporary needs while honoring the authenticity and traditions of AlUla. An international jury of renowned experts selected the designers for this edition, which focuses on site-specific design rooted in local materiality, heritage, and contemporary relevance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment