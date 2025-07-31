Chapters Health System Expands Care In Richmond, VA And Surrounding Counties

Chapters Health Hospice Providing Nonprofit Hospice and Grief Support to Local Families

RICHMOND, Va., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapters Health System, the nation's leading chronic illness innovator and largest nonprofit hospice provider, announces the opening of its newest program offering comprehensive hospice services and grief support to Richmond, VA – and the surrounding counties of Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico and Powhatan.

Operating under Chapters Health Hospice, this new program will leverage the resources, infrastructure, and best practices of the nation's largest nonprofit network, while remaining grounded in the leadership of a team that is deeply rooted in the Richmond community. Combined, the Chapters Health Hospice Richmond VA team has nearly 200 years of hospice experience and brings invaluable understanding of the local healthcare industry.

"At Chapters Health, we are always innovating and seeking opportunities to bring value to communities that could benefit from our extraordinary network of care," said Andrew Molosky, President and CEO, Chapters Health System. "Our desire to expand and become part of the fabric of the Richmond community, is a direct reflection of our singular commitment and mission – taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do®. I look forward to working with our exceptional team, including Carla Thompson, as the Executive Director, to bring this organization's legacy of mission-oriented service to improve care for those we serve."

The opening of Chapters Health Hospice in Richmond, VA expands the Chapters Health System presence in the state following the 2023 affiliation of Capital Caring Health, which serves the Northern Virginia Region.

"I am excited to help local families see the difference we can make as they consider their choices for care," said Carla Thompson, Executive Director. "After years of working in the Richmond community, it is an honor to be able to lead an expert team of professionals providing essential hospice care to local families with the backing of a national leader like Chapters Health System. I look forward to our continued growth as we demonstrate the impact we can make for patients, caregivers, and families."

About Chapters Health System

Chapters Health System is boldly innovating the future of chronic illness care through its portfolio of more than 30 different companies and programs, including the nation's largest nonprofit hospice network, PACE, value-based care such as CareNu, managed services organizations, technology solutions, a Medicare Advantage plan, advanced illness offerings, consulting, and more. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, nonprofit entity, Chapters Health has grown exponentially through its radical approach to healthcare that leverages a one-of-a-kind system to support patients, families, and caregivers across the country, while remaining grounded in the mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do®. Chapters Health has been nationally recognized by Great Places to Work, USA TODAY, and others for being a top place to work. To learn more, visit , like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Chapters Health System

