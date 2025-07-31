Nakedmd, Deorro, And MERZ Aesthetics Team Up For Hope For Henry Charity Event In Phoenix

Benefit concert to take place August 22 at Warehouse 215, with proceeds supporting children facing serious illnesses

PHOENIX, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NakedMD announced today that it is partnering with acclaimed DJ and producer Deorro, along with MERZ Aesthetics, for a benefit concert supporting the Hope for Henry Foundation. The event will take place Friday, August 22, 2025, at Warehouse 215 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The special event, produced in collaboration with Relentless Beats, will feature an exclusive performance by Deorro, known for his high-energy electronic dance music and chart-topping hits. The evening promises to deliver an unforgettable experience combining world-class entertainment with philanthropic impact. Proceeds from ticket sales and on-site contributions will directly benefit Hope for Henry, a national nonprofit organization that helps children facing serious health challenges.

"NakedMD is committed to giving back to the communities we serve," said a NakedMD spokesperson. "Partnering with Deorro, MERZ Aesthetics, and Relentless Beats allows us to create a memorable experience while supporting a meaningful cause that aligns with our mission of caring for others."

The collaborative effort demonstrates the power of cross-industry partnerships in addressing community needs. MERZ Aesthetics , a global leader in medical aesthetics, will contribute a substantial corporate donation in support of the foundation's mission, adding to funds raised during the event. This partnership highlights the shared commitment among healthcare and entertainment industry leaders to make a positive impact on children's lives.

Hope for Henry has reached more than 100,000 children nationwide since its founding, delivering innovative programs that bring comfort, fun, and support to children undergoing medical treatment. The foundation's initiatives include hospital entertainment programs, therapeutic activities, and family support services designed to help young patients and their families navigate challenging medical journeys with hope and resilience.

Hope for Henry

About NakedMD: NakedMD is a leading provider of medical aesthetic services in the U.S., offering advanced cosmetic treatments in a patient-centered environment. The company is expanding nationally, delivering high-quality care with a focus on safety, results, and patient satisfaction.

Media Contact: Jessel Renolayan

PR Manager

NakedMD

[email protected]

SOURCE NakedMD, Inc

