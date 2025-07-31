Investment Group Acquires Wanderly LLC, A Leading Healthcare Staffing Marketplace Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Wanderly LLC, a leading digital marketplace transforming how healthcare professionals connect with employers.

Zia Rahman

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wanderly LLC, a leading digital marketplace transforming how healthcare professionals connect with employers, was acquired today by an investment group focused on the healthcare staffing industry. This strategic acquisition reinforces the groups commitment to advancing innovation in healthcare staffing, accelerating Wanderly's growth, and supporting its mission to deliver a next-generation clinician experience.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the transaction, the investment group will provide substantial financial investment and structured operational support to Wanderly's leadership. Zia Rahman , Wanderly's Founder and CEO will continue to lead the company and guide its vision for a more agile, transparent, and technology-forward staffing experience.

According to Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), despite a projected 5% contraction in the U.S. healthcare staffing sector in 2025, there remains strong momentum in growth-oriented subsegments such as locum tenens, allied health, and per diem nursing. SIA emphasizes the critical role of AI-powered platforms, flexible gig models, and clinician-led staffing strategies as key to long-term industry competitiveness.

“This investment enables us to roll out the next generation of Wanderly's marketplace technology,” said Zia Rahman.“We're focused on attracting top-tier technologists, enhancing our support teams, and continuing to deliver a world-class experience for both clinicians and clients.”

Wanderly is currently preparing to launch its most ambitious platform yet, internally codenamed“NZR”. This next-gen, AI-powered solution is designed to reinvent the backend recruitment process while delivering an unprecedented level of control, transparency, and personalization to clinicians.

“For too long, this industry has simply repackaged old workflows under a digital facade,” Rahman noted.“With NZR, we've returned to first principles-rethinking recruitment from the ground up to truly empower healthcare professionals. Wanderly is at the forefront of that transformation, and NZR will play a major role in redefining how staffing works across the healthcare landscape.”

With this new investment, Wanderly is poised to usher in a new era of clinician empowerment-bridging the gap between talent and opportunity through innovation, autonomy, and human-centered design.

About Wanderly

Wanderly is a reimagined recruitment marketplace purpose-built for the healthcare staffing industry. With a deep focus on the future of work in healthcare, Wanderly leverages advanced technology to seamlessly connect healthcare professionals, staffing agencies, workforce management providers, and health systems.

Our mission goes beyond solving a nurse shortage-it's about accelerating meaningful connections with greater speed, transparency, and efficiency. Wanderly has created an integrated ecosystem that resonates with clinicians and partners alike, redefining how talent and opportunity align across the healthcare landscape.

