NOW SERVING THE MEDITERRANEAN SAFE HARBOR WELCOMES MONACO MARINE
DALLAS, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Harbor announces expansion into the Mediterranean with the acquisition of Monaco Marine, adding to its unmatched global boating and service network.
"The Monaco Marine team cares deeply about providing exceptional service in some of the world's most iconic yachting destinations," said Baxter Underwood, CEO of Safe Harbor Marinas. "We are thrilled to be able to serve captains, crews, and owners in places like Saint Tropez, Antibes, and Monaco."
Monaco Marine includes nine locations in the South of France and Monaco that provide slips, storage, and service for vessels and superyachts up to 90 meters.
Driven by a culture of excellence and sustainability, Monaco Marine has earned the confidence of yacht owners, captains, and shipbuilders worldwide.
With the addition of Monaco Marine, Safe Harbor now owns and operates 149 marinas and shipyards in the world's most desirable waterfront destinations.
About Monaco Marine
Founded in 1995 in Monaco by Michel Ducros, Monaco Marine is a leading network in the Mediterranean, offering services ranging from maintenance to complete refits for pleasure boats from 10 to 90 meters.
For more, please visit
About Safe Harbor Marinas
Safe Harbor is the largest owner and operator of marinas in the world. The company provides exceptional service and memorable experiences for the global boating community.
For more, please visit
