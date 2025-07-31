Humane World For Animals Rescues Dogs From Suspected Dogfighting Operation In Indiana Amid Dangerous Heat Wave

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Humane World for Animals , formerly called the Humane Society of the United States, assisted the Fort Wayne Police Department in the rescue of 22 dogs and puppies from two alleged dogfighting operations involving multiple properties in Fort Wayne. The Indiana Gaming Commission and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control also assisted on-scene.

Law enforcement officials served search and seizure warrants on two properties around 2 p.m. on July 29. The region was under a heat advisory with the heat index reaching approximately 110 degrees when responders arrived on-scene, where they found dogs panting in filthy hutches and cages. Despite the scorching heat, many of the dogs had no access to water, and several had significant scarring consistent with dogfighting. A dog was found in a cage inside a sweltering garage with an old, large wound on his neck, which veterinarians determined was likely caused by a dog bite. Responders discovered a shed containing dogfighting paraphernalia, including two treadmills and a stand typically used in dogfighting operations to restrain dogs for breeding.

On the next property, dogs were found on heavy chains outdoors with inadequate protection from the elements, several suffering from flystrike, a painful condition caused when flies lay eggs on an animal. Others were found in cramped cages with no water, including a female dog with significant facial scarring. Upon in-depth exams, veterinarians noted she is missing part of her upper lip, mouth and several teeth, which appears to be the result of a bite wound. Veterinarians identified blood spatter on the wall of the basement.

Despite their circumstances, many of the dogs appeared eager for attention.

"Between the suffocating heat, filthy conditions and bodies covered in scars-it's incomprehensible. Yet these dogs still greeted us with wagging tails and hopeful eyes," said Samantha Chapman, Indiana state director, Humane World for Animals. "We are deeply grateful to the Fort Wayne Police Department for intervening in this case and giving these dogs a chance at the lives they deserve."

Dogfighting causes severe and often fatal injuries and egregious suffering. The dogs used in organized dogfighting operations are specifically bred and conditioned for fighting, which is only the beginning of a lifecycle of abuse and mistreatment. Around the globe, Humane World for Animals has seen that these spectacles of cruelty have often been found to co-occur with other crimes related to weapons, violence, gambling and illegal drugs.

Typical dogfighting injuries include severe bruising, deep puncture wounds and broken bones. Dogs used in these events often die of dehydration, infection, blood loss, exhaustion or shock hours or even days after the fight.

This seizure is part of an ongoing investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department. Dogfighting is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison for fighting dogs or for possessing, training, selling, buying, delivering, receiving or transporting dogs intended for use in dogfighting.

"The Fort Wayne Police Department, in collaboration with Humane World for Animals, and with the assistance of Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control and the Indiana State Gaming Commission, successfully shut down a large-scale dogfighting operation in our community. Our dedicated officers executed a thorough investigation, leading to an arrest and the rescue of numerous dogs who were subjected to cruel and deplorable conditions," said Fort Wayne Police Chief Scott Caudill. "We are committed to ensuring justice for those involved and providing care for the animals recovered. I commend our team for their tireless efforts and thank our community partners, including animal welfare organizations, for their support. The Fort Wayne Police Department will continue to take decisive action against any form of animal cruelty to keep our city safe for all its residents-human and animals alike."

Humane World for Animals transported the dogs to a safe, confidential location where responders and volunteers ae providing much-needed care and treatment.

