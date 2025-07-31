Fibr Surpasses 500 Health Clubs & Fitness Studios Nationwide In Comprehensive Recruiting

Fibr is the fitness industry's #1 recruiting firm

- William Coker, President, Co-FounderWESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fibr , the fitness industry's premier recruitment and networking platform, today announced it now supports over 500 health clubs and fitness studios across the United States, representing more than 40 elite fitness brands. The platform facilitates hiring across the entire spectrum of roles-from front desk staff and personal trainers to regional managers and executive leadership.Founded in 2021, through proprietary candidate databases, active talent outreach, and an industry-savvy recruiting team, Fibr delivers an average time-to-hire under three weeks. Fibr's proprietary databases include access to fitness professionals, collegiate athletes, transitioning military, and military veterans, all who want to work or expand their work within the fitness industry. This concierge-level solution to fitness employer's hiring needs is provided for a fraction of the costs of other options.“Our rapid success within the fitness industry is proof that quality of staffing is critical,” said William Coker, President, Co-Founder.“Partnering with leading fitness brands and helping them scale their teams from the ground up remains at the core of our mission,” said Neal Spruce, Co‐Founder and CEO of Fibr.“Our dedicated approach ensures that whether a studio needs stellar trainers or a regional network seeks transformational leaders, Fibr delivers ideal candidates efficiently and effectively.”Key Highlights as of July 2025:500+ partnered facilities spanning boutique studios, multi-location gyms, and national chainsRepresentation across 40+ elite fitness brandsSupported placements from entry-level(front desk, instructors) to mid-level(studio/fitness managers) to senior/executive roles (regional directors, operations leads)Average hiring cycle under three weeks due to proactive sourcing and fitness‐industry expertiseSmooth experience for both sides of the hiring equation: fitness‐focused screening, interview coordination, and cultural alignmentSince welcoming fitness veteran Derek Gallup as VP of Advising last August, Fibr has further broadened its advisory resources to help clients as needed with team trainings to upscale team performance, reviewing and improving compensation, pricing, processes, products, and many other solutions tailored to the needs of the fitness operator.“We solve fitness hiring challenges from end to end,” said Regan Hahn, Fibr's VP of Recruiting.“Our studio partners often tell us, 'You speak our language, you get our needs, and you deliver.' With this milestone, we're proving that approach works - whether your next hire is a front-line coach or your northeast regional manager.”About FibrFibr is a first-of-its-kind platform built by fitness industry professionals for fitness businesses -dedicated exclusively to empowering studios, brands, and employers with tailored recruiting, hiring, and consulting services. Backed by over 100 years of collective fitness leadership experience, Fibr's mission is to help fitness ecosystems serve more people, more impactfully.

