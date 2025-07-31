403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
No Pause For Brazil, Two For Mexico: The Power Of Professional Dealing With Trump's America
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Only a day after Brazil was hit with a sudden 50% U.S. tariff without negotiation, Mexico managed to secure its second 90-day pause from new American trade penalties.
President Claudia Sheinbaum's approach, confirmed by official U.S. and Mexican government statements on July 31, 2025, stands out sharply against the trouble faced by President Lula da Silva.
In Brazil's case, President Donald Trump imposed sweeping 50% tariffs driven largely by political concerns, accompanied by numerous exceptions but without meaningful dialogue.
These tariffs severely impacted Brazilian exports, disrupting trade flows and leaving business leaders and government officials scrambling to respond.
The White House justified the move under national security and foreign policy powers, prioritizing speed over dialogue and leaving Brazil with no immediate way to appeal or bargain for relief.
Mexico's outcome was markedly different. Facing a similar threat of new 30% tariffs, Sheinbaum held direct, private talks with Trump. She avoided public confrontation and focused on making a practical deal.
Her government maintained steady communication, avoided escalation, and found shared ground on issues like border security and fighting fentanyl trafficking.
The result was a second consecutive 90-day delay, confirmed by both sides, which protected Mexican industries like autos and metals.
These sectors form the backbone of a bilateral trade relationship worth $840 billion last year, with $171.5 billion in U.S. deficit-a real sign of how connected the two economies remain.
The contrasting experiences show how diplomatic style and negotiation tactics matter. Mexico's steady, behind-the-scenes diplomacy delivered real-life relief for its businesses and workers, while Brazil's confrontational position resulted in sudden, severe economic pain.
The story is a real-world lesson: how leaders handle tense, high-stakes trade issues with the U.S.-especially under Trump -can mean the difference between continued talks and major financial fallout.
For Latin American policymakers and international observers, the message is clear. Calm, focused negotiation can help protect national interests, jobs, and economic stability, even when dealing with an unpredictable partner.
President Claudia Sheinbaum's approach, confirmed by official U.S. and Mexican government statements on July 31, 2025, stands out sharply against the trouble faced by President Lula da Silva.
In Brazil's case, President Donald Trump imposed sweeping 50% tariffs driven largely by political concerns, accompanied by numerous exceptions but without meaningful dialogue.
These tariffs severely impacted Brazilian exports, disrupting trade flows and leaving business leaders and government officials scrambling to respond.
The White House justified the move under national security and foreign policy powers, prioritizing speed over dialogue and leaving Brazil with no immediate way to appeal or bargain for relief.
Mexico's outcome was markedly different. Facing a similar threat of new 30% tariffs, Sheinbaum held direct, private talks with Trump. She avoided public confrontation and focused on making a practical deal.
Her government maintained steady communication, avoided escalation, and found shared ground on issues like border security and fighting fentanyl trafficking.
The result was a second consecutive 90-day delay, confirmed by both sides, which protected Mexican industries like autos and metals.
These sectors form the backbone of a bilateral trade relationship worth $840 billion last year, with $171.5 billion in U.S. deficit-a real sign of how connected the two economies remain.
The contrasting experiences show how diplomatic style and negotiation tactics matter. Mexico's steady, behind-the-scenes diplomacy delivered real-life relief for its businesses and workers, while Brazil's confrontational position resulted in sudden, severe economic pain.
The story is a real-world lesson: how leaders handle tense, high-stakes trade issues with the U.S.-especially under Trump -can mean the difference between continued talks and major financial fallout.
For Latin American policymakers and international observers, the message is clear. Calm, focused negotiation can help protect national interests, jobs, and economic stability, even when dealing with an unpredictable partner.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment